India vs Sri Lanka: Hosts need a whitewash to dethrone South Africa at top of ICC ODI rankings

Dubai: India go into their One Day International series against Sri Lanka starting Sunday with the aim of winning 3-0 and overtaking South Africa to take top position in the ICC ODI Team Rankings.

India, who are top-ranked in Test cricket, are on 120 points in the ODI rankings, only one point behind South Africa and will go ahead if they win the first match in Dharamsala on Sunday.

India will reach 121 points and edge South Africa on decimal points if they take a 1-0 lead in the series but will have to also win the following two matches in Mohali and Visakhapatnam on 13 and 17 December.

Sri Lanka are 8th on the table with 83 points and the rankings system is weighted to reflect the difference in ranking points.

India will slip to 119 points even with a 2-1 win in the ODI series, which follows a three-Test series between the two sides, which India won 1-0.

On the other hand, eighth-ranked Sri Lanka will remain on 83 points even with a 3-0 loss but can go up to 87 points with a 3-0 series win.