India vs Sri Lanka: Hosts name Jeffrey Vandersay, Dasun Shanaka in revised squad for one-off T20 match

AFP, Sep, 04 2017

Colombo: Sri Lanka on Monday named a 15-member squad led by the newly appointed Twenty20 skipper Upul Tharanga for a one-off match against India at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Sri Lanka will look to end their poor series in the lone T20I. AP

Wednesday's match will be Tharanga's first since being named skipper for the shortest form of the game in July following the resignation of Angelo Mathews who was the captain for all three formats of the game.

The one-off Twenty20 match is being played after Sri Lanka suffered a whitewash by India in the five-match one-day international series on Sunday. It compounded a humiliating three-nil defeat in their three-match Test series on home soil.

Sri Lanka squad: Upul Tharanga (captain), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilshan Munaweera, Dasun Shanaka, Milinda Siriwardana, Wanidu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Isuru Udana, Seekkuge Prasanna, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal and Vikum Sanjaya.

