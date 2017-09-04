India vs Sri Lanka: Hosts name Jeffrey Vandersay, Dasun Shanaka in revised squad for one-off T20 match

- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 168 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN Vs AUS Bangladesh beat Australia by 20 runs
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs WI West Indies beat England by 5 wickets
- India in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2017 SL vs IND - Sep 6th, 2017, 07:00 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG vs WI - Sep 7th, 2017, 03:30 PM IST
- Independence Cup, 2017 PAK vs WRE - Sep 12th, 2017, 08:00 PM IST
- West Indies in Ireland, Only ODI, 2017 IRE vs WI - Sep 13th, 2017, 02:45 PM IST
- Independence Cup, 2017 PAK vs WRE - Sep 13th, 2017, 08:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|5957
|119
|2
|Australia
|5505
|117
|3
|India
|5266
|117
|4
|England
|5645
|113
|5
|New Zealand
|5123
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|1625
|125
|2
|England
|1962
|123
|3
|Pakistan
|2417
|121
|4
|West Indies
|2222
|117
|5
|India
|2183
|115
Colombo: Sri Lanka on Monday named a 15-member squad led by the newly appointed Twenty20 skipper Upul Tharanga for a one-off match against India at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
Sri Lanka will look to end their poor series in the lone T20I. AP
Wednesday's match will be Tharanga's first since being named skipper for the shortest form of the game in July following the resignation of Angelo Mathews who was the captain for all three formats of the game.
The one-off Twenty20 match is being played after Sri Lanka suffered a whitewash by India in the five-match one-day international series on Sunday. It compounded a humiliating three-nil defeat in their three-match Test series on home soil.
Sri Lanka squad: Upul Tharanga (captain), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilshan Munaweera, Dasun Shanaka, Milinda Siriwardana, Wanidu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Isuru Udana, Seekkuge Prasanna, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal and Vikum Sanjaya.
Published Date:
Sep 04, 2017
| Updated Date: Sep 04, 2017
