India vs Sri Lanka: Host captain Upul Tharanga says he will not step down despite 0-5 drubbing in ODI series

- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 168 runs
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN Vs AUS Bangladesh beat Australia by 20 runs
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs WI West Indies beat England by 5 wickets
- India in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2017 SL vs IND - Sep 6th, 2017, 07:00 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG vs WI - Sep 7th, 2017, 03:30 PM IST
- Independence Cup, 2017 PAK vs WRE - Sep 12th, 2017, 08:00 PM IST
- West Indies in Ireland, Only ODI, 2017 IRE vs WI - Sep 13th, 2017, 02:45 PM IST
- Independence Cup, 2017 PAK vs WRE - Sep 13th, 2017, 08:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|5957
|119
|2
|Australia
|5505
|117
|3
|India
|5266
|117
|4
|England
|5645
|113
|5
|New Zealand
|5123
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|1625
|125
|2
|England
|1962
|123
|3
|Pakistan
|2417
|121
|4
|West Indies
|2222
|117
|5
|India
|2183
|115
Colombo: Upul Tharanga on Sunday said that he will not step down from Sri Lanka's ODI captain's post despite a 0-5 drubbing at the hands of India in the just-concluded series.
"There is no reason to give up captaincy. The next selectors' committee will decide how we will move forward. We didn't play well. And in the last two years we have not played well. So, only this set of players can come out of this phase. But we need to plan better and we need to identify what are the areas we can improve on," he added.
Upul Tharanga suffered a whitewash in his first series as Sri Lanka captain. AP
"We lacked consistency. We didn't bat, bowl or field well. We were outplayed in the series. I am disappointed with our batting effort. India were very consistent but we failed to get big scores. The Indian top order was making plenty of runs," the skipper said.
Not posting a single score of above 250 has been one of the reasons for Sri Lanka's failure to win a match reckons Tharanga.
"We committed too many mistakes. As a batting unit, we failed to post decent totals. Even after five games, we failed to post 250 runs even once. I am feeling very disappointed with that. These batting displays are worrying. We lost some seven wickets for 53 runs. That has been something that is happening frequently now. We commit too many mistakes and we need to rectify them soon," a disappointed Tharanga stated.
But Tharanga feels that only players themselves can get them out of this rut.
"As a player and captain, I feel very bad about it. If you take the last two years, we were not up to the mark. We were not consistent, but only these players can get out of this. It is a good opportunity for us to come out of this.
Tharanga said that Sri Lankan youngsters should learn a thing or two about how Virat Kohli goes about converting starts.
"The whole series and prior to that we have spoken about it. Virat is an experienced player. We can learn a lot from him. Kohli's batting was a good example for us. We talk about these things. We need someone who is set to get a big one. But we failed to achieve that," concluded Tharanga.
Published Date:
Sep 04, 2017
| Updated Date: Sep 04, 2017
