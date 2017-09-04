First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in SL | 5th ODI Sep 03, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
IND in SL | 4th ODI Aug 31, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 168 runs
IND in SL | 06 Sep 2017
SL vs IND
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
The Wisden Trophy | 07 Sep 2017
ENG vs WI
Lord's, London
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Sri Lanka: Host captain Upul Tharanga says he will not step down despite 0-5 drubbing in ODI series

PTI, Sep, 04 2017

Colombo: Upul Tharanga on Sunday said that he will not step down from Sri Lanka's ODI captain's post despite a 0-5 drubbing at the hands of India in the just-concluded series.

"There is no reason to give up captaincy. The next selectors' committee will decide how we will move forward. We didn't play well. And in the last two years we have not played well. So, only this set of players can come out of this phase. But we need to plan better and we need to identify what are the areas we can improve on," he added.

Upul Tharanga suffered a whitewash in his first series as Sri Lanka captain. AP

Upul Tharanga suffered a whitewash in his first series as Sri Lanka captain. AP

"We lacked consistency. We didn't bat, bowl or field well. We were outplayed in the series. I am disappointed with our batting effort. India were very consistent but we failed to get big scores. The Indian top order was making plenty of runs," the skipper said.

Not posting a single score of above 250 has been one of the reasons for Sri Lanka's failure to win a match reckons Tharanga.

"We committed too many mistakes. As a batting unit, we failed to post decent totals. Even after five games, we failed to post 250 runs even once. I am feeling very disappointed with that. These batting displays are worrying. We lost some seven wickets for 53 runs. That has been something that is happening frequently now. We commit too many mistakes and we need to rectify them soon," a disappointed Tharanga stated.

But Tharanga feels that only players themselves can get them out of this rut.

"As a player and captain, I feel very bad about it. If you take the last two years, we were not up to the mark. We were not consistent, but only these players can get out of this. It is a good opportunity for us to come out of this.

Tharanga said that Sri Lankan youngsters should learn a thing or two about how Virat Kohli goes about converting starts.

"The whole series and prior to that we have spoken about it. Virat is an experienced player. We can learn a lot from him. Kohli's batting was a good example for us. We talk about these things. We need someone who is set to get a big one. But we failed to achieve that," concluded Tharanga.

Published Date: Sep 04, 2017 | Updated Date: Sep 04, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 5957 119
2 Australia 5505 117
3 India 5266 117
4 England 5645 113
5 New Zealand 5123 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 1625 125
2 England 1962 123
3 Pakistan 2417 121
4 West Indies 2222 117
5 India 2183 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all