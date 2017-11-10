First Cricket
India vs Sri Lanka: Hardik Pandya rested for first two Test matches due to 'heavy workload'

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya was rested from the first two Test matches against Sri Lanka with the BCCI citing "heavy workload" as the reason.

PTI, Nov, 10 2017

New Delhi: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya was on Friday rested from the first two Test matches against Sri Lanka with the BCCI citing "heavy workload" as the reason despite his selection in the squad initially.

The selectors did not name any replacement for Pandya.

Hardik Pandya brought up his century in 86 deliveries in the third Test against Sri Lanka. Reuters

File photo of Hardik Pandya. Reuters

Pandya was in pain trying to stop a powerful hit off his own bowling during the final T20 International against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram. He nonetheless completed his over.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee in consultation with the Indian team management has decided to rest all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. Mr Pandya was named in the squad for the first two Tests.

"Considering Pandya's heavy recent workload, the decision was made to negate any possibility of a major injury concern. Pandya will undergo a period of strength and conditioning at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru," the BCCI release stated.

Since the start of Champions Trophy in June, Pandya has played three Tests, 22 ODIs and five T20 Internationals — second only to skipper Virat Kohli in terms of first XI appearances.

The question that has not been answered is why the selectors did not rest Pandya prior to the Test squad selection despite knowing his workload.

When PTI contacted chairman of selectors MSK Prasad, he refused to comment citing protocol.

With Sri Lanka not the most powerful team, Indian team management is likely to go in with all three specialist spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav as an all-rounder may not be necessary.

Pandya had a memorable Test debut in Sri Lanka where he scored a century and a half-century.

Squad: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, M Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma

Published Date: Nov 10, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 10, 2017

