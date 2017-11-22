India vs Sri Lanka: From Bhuvneshwar Kumar's record figures to Virat Kohli's milestones, numbers you need to know from Kolkata Test

If the first three days of the India-Sri Lanka Test series were all about by rain the visitors dominating the proceedings, then bad light and the Indian comeback were the talking points of the remaining days.

Virat Kohli rose to the occasion yet again when it mattered the most, and Cheteshwar Pujara’s contribution in the first innings cannot be neglected, but the thing which stood out from the Test was the supremacy of the Indian pacers, who once again showed their true potential with the ball, particularly Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami.

Before losing their momentum, Sri Lanka challenged India with Suranga Lakmal’s brilliant spell in both the innings, while Rangana Herath changed his role as a player and contributed with the bat to become the third-oldest visiting batsman to score a Test fifty in India. Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Thirimanne also played their part but did not make big contributions at Kolkata.

The climax of the Test was intriguing as ever and India could have won the match if poor light did not stop the play. “We enjoyed playing on a wicket that was challenging and these are the kind of matches you look forward to. Maybe if we had five or six more overs, we could've made a match out of it.

But it's a good experience for all of us. I don't think personally I've played a game like this, which is shortened and rain-curtailed but goes down to the wire," Indian opener KL Rahul added after the match.

The team which will win the second Test at Nagpur will be looked up as clear favourites to win the series and India will have some changes in their lineup as they have already released Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar from the squad.

For the moment, let’s look at some of the records created and broken in the first Test played at Kolkata.

Rahul became the first Indian batsman to be dismissed off the very first ball of a Test match in the last 10 years.

No Indian captain has scored more ducks than Kohli in a calendar year in international cricket. Kapil Dev bagged as many in 1983 across formats.

Bhuvneshwar took four wickets in Sri Lanka’s first innings and conceded only eight runs which is now the least runs conceded by an Indian bowler collecting four or more wickets in an innings of a Test match.

Rahul has amassed nine fifties in 2017 so far without scoring a century, which is the joint-most among Indian batsmen for most fifties without scoring a century in a calendar year in Tests.

Pujara became the third Indian batsman to have batted on each of the five days of a Test.

During India’s second innings, Kohli equalled Gavaskar’s record of most centuries as an Indian captain.

Kohli has scored nine centuries in 2017 across formats, which is the joint most by a captain in a calendar year in international cricket.

Kohli is the joint-fastest player to score 50 centuries in international cricket, achieving the feat in 348 innings. Veteran South African batsman Hashim Amla took as many innings to get there.

Indian pacers shared 17 wickets between themselves at Kolkata, which is now the most by them in a home Test match.

Only on one occasion have pacers have taken more wickets in a Test match in India than in the recently-concluded Kolkata match. Pacers took 32 wickets at the Eden track.