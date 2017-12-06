First Cricket
India vs Sri Lanka: Draw will be moral victory for visitors; Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal need to firefight

It will have to be a collective effort from the remainder of the Sri Lankan batting line-up, with Mathews and Chandimal playing the pivot, if they are to harbour any hopes of forcing a draw.

FirstCricket Staff, Dec, 05 2017

For the umpteenth time in their recent bouts against India, Sri Lanka are faced with a hopeless situation. They have been battered and bruised in this series as they were when India toured the Emerald Isle earlier this year, and once again the Islanders are in a position in which they can do precious little to stop the Indian juggernaut.

The visitors have been playing catch up for the entire duration of the match. A combative 181-run partnership between two of their senior-most players, Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews, may have helped the visitors avoid the ignominy of a follow on, but poor support from the rest of the team meant that the match remained firmly in India's control. When the Lankans resume batting on Day 5, they will stare defeat squarely in the face, as they have on most occasions against Virat Kohli and his rampaging group of men.

Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal (L) and Angelo Mathews during their partnership in the first innings of their third Test of the series against India in Delhi. AP

Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal (L) and Angelo Mathews during their partnership in the first innings of their third Test of the series against India in Delhi. AP

Is there any way that the Lankans can salvage this match?

With a day of hostile pace bowling and treacherous spin on a crumbling wicket, and not to forget the heavily polluted air in Delhi, to negotiate, with just seven wickets in hand and a mountain of runs to scale, it might seem at first glance that, Sri Lanka can only save this match when pigs fly!

But a closer reading of the situation would tell us that they do have a chance of doing so, howsoever slim it might be. And that chance is only if Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews rise to the occasion.

It would need a much bigger effort from the duo than that in the first innings. Mathews is already at the crease and he will be hoping his current partner Dhananjaya de Silva can stay with him for as long as possible before being forced to stitch together another gritty stand with Chandimal. Wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella would also have to step up to the plate, with the tail wagging for as long as required.

Realistically speaking, the only favourable result that the islanders can derive from this match is a draw; not even their most ardent fan would be counting a win as a possibility. However, it will have to be a collective effort from the remainder of the Sri Lankan batting line-up, with Mathews and Chandimal playing the pivot, if they are to harbour any hopes of forcing a draw.

Would the Indians allow them to do it is another matter, but a draw from this position would be nothing short of a victory for the Lankans. A 0-1 series loss against the mighty India in their own backyard would be a much more respectable result than the 0-3 whitewash they suffered a few months back at home. While a draw in Delhi would boost the Sri Lankans psychologically going into the limited-overs series, it would be a big dent for India.

However, for the Lankans, it would be nothing short of climbing the Everest and for that to happen, Mathews and Chandimal have to be at the top of their game. The Indian bowlers would be coming at them like a raging storm, but the former and current captain of the island side would have to be like the Rock of Gibraltar, taking all the lashings on themselves and shelter their teammates till the tempest blows over.

Published Date: Dec 06, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 05, 2017

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

