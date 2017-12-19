First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in IND | 3rd ODI Dec 17, 2017
IND Vs SL
India beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets
The Ashes | 3rd Test Dec 14, 2017
AUS Vs ENG
Australia beat England by an innings and 41 runs
WI in NZ | 20 Dec 2017
NZ vs WI
Cobham Oval (New), Whangarei
SL in IND | 20 Dec 2017
IND vs SL
Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Sri Lanka: Dinesh Karthik believes the uncapped players in squad are well-prepared to play on big stage

Karthik said, "All of them have come with a lot of IPL experience behind them. They are not as perturbed as they used to be in earlier days. It gives them a lot of confidence to come into the International set-up,"

PTI, Dec, 19 2017

Cuttack: Dinesh Karthik on Tuesday said the Indian team's uncapped players are not "perturbed" anymore and their IPL experience will hold them in good stead in the T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting on Wednesday.

With star skipper Virat Kohli being rested, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian squad has three uncapped players — Basil Thampi, Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar while the likes of Jaydev Unadkat and Mohammed Siraj are also low on experience.

"All of them have come with a lot of IPL experience behind them, some have played 20-30 games. They are not as perturbed as they used to be in earlier days. It gives them a lot of confidence to come into the International set-up," Karthik said on the eve of their T20I series opener.

File image of Dinesh Karthik. Reuters

File image of Dinesh Karthik. Reuters

"I'm sure these are exciting times for the young boys. I'm very confident that they will make best use of the chances given to them. It's a great opportunity for all the young boys coming in."

The Indian wicket-keeper batsman said the ODI team has got a settled look but in the shortest format they're trying out different options to get that perfect balance.

"We are trying to assess how each one reacts to different situations. These are great platform for a lot of young guys to come in and showcase their talents. As senior players, we just try and help these young guys as much as possible," said the 32-year-old from Chennai.

"The Indian team has reached a stage where no matter which team we are playing, we are a very strong side and we are trying to achieve some good thing on the field every time," he added.

Karthik said he would stick to his number 4 slot, unless situation demands otherwise.

"Depending on the situations and number of overs, I might go up and down a little bit but I'm seeing myself starting at number four for sure," he said.

This will be the second T20I at this venue after India's first outing turned out to be a disaster having folded for 92 against South Africa in 2015.

The abject batting surrender frustrated the crowd who resorted to pelting water bottles on the ground.

But Karthik was all praise for the stadium.

"This a beautiful stadium to play and you generally get a packed atmosphere. It's a great venue to play cricket and we are looking forward to it.

"We are the home team. When you play in India you have a lot of advantage."

Published Date: Dec 19, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 19, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 18: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 2

More Stories

See all