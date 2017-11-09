India vs Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal may revert to four-bowler strategy for the upcoming Tests

Kolkata: Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal dropped hints that unlike five-pronged bowling attack, which yielded results against Pakistan in the humid conditions in the UAE, he may revert to four-bowler theory against India.

"Against Pakistan, we played six batters and five bowlers that worked really well especially in the heat (in UAE). It was never easy to play four bowlers and win a game. But India have got some really good bowlers, so we need to think about that all-rounder position. We will see the pitch and come up with our plans," Chandimal said during a media interaction.

It was a clean sweep for India (9-0 across formats) when they travelled to Sri Lanka but since then the island nation beat Pakistan 2-0 in an 'away' Test series but lost 0-5 in the ODIs.

"We all know India are No 1 team at the moment. They have played some really good cricket in last two years. We have done really well against Pakistan. We did well as a team. I am sure guys are looking forward to take this challenge," Chandimal said.

Chandimal accepted that playing India in India is a big challenge but he does not want to dwell on past results and would rather look forward.

"This will be a challenging series for us. It's nice to be here with the spectators, we love to play here. I don't want to look back but look forward. We have done well versus Pakistan. The boys are in a good shape and we look forward to take the challenge against India," said the stylish right- hander.

Chandimal said that he has some plans in place to tackle Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja but he will not disclose them.

"As a team, we have something up our sleeves, we need to execute that on the field then we can compete with the Indian team," he said as the visitors had their first net session on the day.

Sri Lanka has been touring India for official Test matches since 1982 but till date have not been able to win a single Test match leave alone series. Chandimal wants to change that knowing how big a task that is.

"We have never won a Test in India, it's a dream for everyone. This is a first game we are playing in Kolkata. It's always a pleasure playing in front of Kolkata spectators. We need to start well as a team and looking forward."

"This is my first Test tour to India. Apart from Angelo (Mathews) and Rangana (Herath), others having a first tour here in India. It's really good challenge for each and everyone."

Asked how they will tackle spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja he said: "They are Nos 1 and 2 in the world. They bowled really well last couple of years. I don't want to tell our plans in front of you."

"But we have something up our sleeves. You will see our plans in one week's time and what are we going to do against them.