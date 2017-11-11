India vs Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne says Chandika Hathurusingha as coach will be good for team

Kolkata: Sri Lankan left-handed opener Dimuth Karunaratne on Saturday said it would be good for the team if Chandika Hathurusingha takes over as the head coach, amid growing speculation of the same after he stepped down as Bangladesh coach.

"Definitely (it will be good for Sri Lankan team) as Hathurusingha knows most of the guys. I've played under him at the provisional level, so it's good for us. But I've no idea if he's coming or not."

Hathurusingha tendered his resignation during Bangladesh's disastrous tour of South Africa last month, BCB president Nazmul Hasan announced on Saturday.

"I've heard he's coming but not confirmed yet. I've no comments to say. It's for the Sri Lanka Cricket to make an announcement.