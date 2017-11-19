First Cricket
India vs Sri Lanka: Dilruwan Perera does a Steve Smith, looks at dressing room before reviewing in Kolkata Test

Perera seemed to have endured a possible 'brain fade' moment like Australian skipper Steve Smith, who had also looked at the dressing room for hints after his dismissal during the second Test in Bengaluru in March earlier this year.

PTI, Nov, 19 2017

Kolkata: Sri Lankan batsman Dilruwan Perera was caught on camera looking at the dressing room before he asked for a review to overturn an LBW decision by onfield umpire Nigel Llong on Sunday.

Perera seemed to have endured a possible 'brain fade' moment like Australian skipper Steve Smith, who had also looked at the dressing room for hints after his dismissal during the second Test in Bengaluru in March earlier this year.

File photo of Dilruwan Perera. Reuters

File photo of Dilruwan Perera. Reuters

The incident happened in the last ball of 57th over with Perera yet to open his account, when he was struck on the backfoot by an indipper. The ball was clearly in-line and was given out by Llong.

Perera first looked at his partner Rangana Herath and started walking back immediately towards the pavilion. But he suddenly opted to review after turning towards the dressing room.

It was, however, not clear whether any assistance came from the dressing room.

The whole incident was caught on TV camera, as commentators began referring to the Smith 'cheatgate' controversy.

The decision was eventually overturned as the impact was marginally outside the line and Perera survived but strangely there was no protest from Virat Kohli and Co.

During the Bengaluru Test in March, Kohli had fought over Smith's decision and it had snowballed into a big controversy.

The Indian cricketers on Sunday seemed to have overlooked the entire incident despite Perera being clearly caught in the moment looking at the dressing room.

According the ICC Standard Test Match Playing Conditions for 2016-17, the umpires may decline a review if they believe the fielding captain or batsman has received any outside input.

"The captain may consult with the bowler and other fielders or the two batsmen may consult with each other prior to deciding whether to request a Player Review," the Playing Conditions states.

"Under no circumstances is any player permitted to query an umpire about any aspect of a decision before deciding on whether or not to request a Player Review.

"If the umpires believe that the captain or batsman has received direct or indirect input emanating other than from the players on the field, then they may at their discretion decline the request for a Player Review.

"In particular, signals from the dressing room must not be given.

Published Date: Nov 19, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 19, 2017

