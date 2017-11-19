First Cricket
India vs Sri Lanka: Dilruwan Perera didn't consult dressing room over DRS on Day 4, claims SLC

Sri Lanka Cricket clarified that Dilruwan Perera did not take dressing room help for a DRS review during the third day's play and the call was delayed due to confusion regarding availability of referral.

PTI, Nov, 19 2017

Kolkata: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Sunday clarified that Dilruwan Perera did not take dressing room help for a DRS review during the third day's play and the call was delayed due to confusion regarding availability of referral.

Perera was adjudged lbw off Mohammed Shami by on-field umpire Nigel Llong after being struck on the backfoot by an in-dipper off the last ball of the 57th over.

File image of Sri Lanka's Dilruwan Perera. AP

File image of Sri Lanka's Dilruwan Perera. AP,. 

Perera first looked at his partner Rangana Herath and started walking back towards the pavilion. But he suddenly opted to review after turning towards the dressing room.

SLC though clarified that no dressing room help was sought.

"Contrary to the assumptions made, there was no "message from the dressing room" involved in the requested review," SLC said in a statement.

"Having mistakenly assumed that Sri Lanka were out of reviews, Dilruwan Perera had turned to leave the field when he heard Rangana Herath inquire from the on-feild umpire Nigel Long if Sri Lanka have any reviews left, to which Mr. Long answered in the affirmative. It was then that Dilruwan requested the review," the statement added.

"We wish to place on record that every single Sri Lankan player and official is not only strongly respectful and bounden to uphold the rules and regulations of the ICC, but plays their game of cricket under the ethics and principles of true sportsmanship and the Spirit of Cricket," added the board.

Published Date: Nov 19, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 19, 2017

