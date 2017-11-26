First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PNG and SCO in UAE | 2nd ODI Nov 25, 2017
PNG Vs SCO
Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
PNG and SCO in UAE | 1st ODI Nov 24, 2017
PNG Vs SCO
Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 6 wickets
WI in NZ | 01 Dec 2017
NZ vs WI
Basin Reserve, Wellington
The Ashes | 02 Dec 2017
AUS vs ENG
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka sorry for ball tampering says visitors' team manager Asanka Gurusinha

If Shanaka reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period they will be converted into suspension points and he will be banned.

AFP, Nov, 26 2017

Nagpur: Sri Lanka's cricket team manager said on Sunday that a ball tampering incident involving Dasun Shanaka was due to an error of judgement and that the fast bowler was remorseful.

Shanaka, who admitted the offence, was docked 75 percent of his match fee after he was seen picking the area near the seam of the ball on TV on Saturday on Day two of the second Test against India.

Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka prepares to bowl his next delivery during the second day of their first test cricket match against India in Kolkata, India, Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

File photo of Dasun Shanaka. AP

"It was actually an error of judgement on Dasun's part and it was just one in over that happened," Asanka Gurusinha told reporters after the third day's play on Sunday.

"None of the team members knew anything about it. So it was not something that was planned. He takes full responsibility for that and he is remorseful on that," the former batsman said.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also handed the 26-year-old three demerit points for the incident, which occurred in the 50th over of the Indian innings.

If Shanaka, who is playing just the third Test of his career, reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period they will be converted into suspension points and he will be banned.

Indian batsmen led by skipper Virat Kohli, who scored a double century, gave the opposition bowlers a hard time before declaring their first innings on 610-6.

The hosts were in the middle of their onslaught on day two when the incident happened and Shanaka, who later took a wicket, was struggling to break through.

"It was not over frustration or anything like that. The senior players spoke to him. He needs support as well. He is a young kid in just his third Test match," said Gurusinha.

"We had a discussion with the match referee (Australia's David Boon) and we have seen all of that, so the best thing for the game is to let it go for now," he concluded.

Published Date: Nov 26, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 26, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 14: Here's what the doctor has to say about pre and post-natal care — Part 2

More Stories

See all