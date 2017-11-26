India vs Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka sorry for ball tampering says visitors' team manager Asanka Gurusinha

Nagpur: Sri Lanka's cricket team manager said on Sunday that a ball tampering incident involving Dasun Shanaka was due to an error of judgement and that the fast bowler was remorseful.

Shanaka, who admitted the offence, was docked 75 percent of his match fee after he was seen picking the area near the seam of the ball on TV on Saturday on Day two of the second Test against India.

"It was actually an error of judgement on Dasun's part and it was just one in over that happened," Asanka Gurusinha told reporters after the third day's play on Sunday.

"None of the team members knew anything about it. So it was not something that was planned. He takes full responsibility for that and he is remorseful on that," the former batsman said.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also handed the 26-year-old three demerit points for the incident, which occurred in the 50th over of the Indian innings.

If Shanaka, who is playing just the third Test of his career, reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period they will be converted into suspension points and he will be banned.

Indian batsmen led by skipper Virat Kohli, who scored a double century, gave the opposition bowlers a hard time before declaring their first innings on 610-6.

The hosts were in the middle of their onslaught on day two when the incident happened and Shanaka, who later took a wicket, was struggling to break through.

"It was not over frustration or anything like that. The senior players spoke to him. He needs support as well. He is a young kid in just his third Test match," said Gurusinha.

"We had a discussion with the match referee (Australia's David Boon) and we have seen all of that, so the best thing for the game is to let it go for now," he concluded.