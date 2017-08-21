First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in SL | 1st ODI Aug 20, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
The Wisden Trophy | 1st Test Aug 17, 2017
ENG Vs WI
England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
IND in SL | 24 Aug 2017
SL vs IND
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
The Wisden Trophy | 25 Aug 2017
ENG vs WI
Headingley, Leeds
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Sri Lanka: Coach Nic Pothas blames frequent changes in squad for hosts' poor performances

AFP, Aug, 21 2017

Dambulla: Sri Lanka's cricket coach Nic Pothas has blamed outside interference for a string of poor performances, saying frequent changes to the selection line-up had made his job "very difficult".

Sri Lanka captain Upul Tharanga with team coach Nic Pothas. AP

Sri Lanka captain Upul Tharanga with team coach Nic Pothas. AP

Pothas hit out after Sri Lanka, who suffered a 3-0 Test whitewash at home last week, went down to India by nine wickets in the first of five one-day internationals in Dambulla on Sunday.

"You do get angry - to say 'too many cooks' is probably accurate," the former wicketkeeper-batsman told reporters in Dambulla.

"You get frustrated. Am I angry with the players? Absolutely not. The players work as hard as anyone can ask of them."

"They've been superb. Support staff have been out of this world. Brilliant. They work endless hours with planning and helping the boys. You can't fault anyone within that changing room."

Sri Lanka's woeful run has continued since their first-round exit in the eight-team Champions Trophy in June followed by an embarrassing 3-2 ODI loss to minnows Zimbabwe at home.

The Sanath Jayasuriya-led selection committee has fielded 40 players in ODIs since taking over in May last year.

Pothas, who took up coaching duties after Graham Ford quit mid-contract end of June, said there had been too many changes.

"When you get consistency within a team of players, you will see improvements in performance," said the 43-year-old.

"When we're getting new players every game, it gets very difficult from a confidence point of view. From the player's point of view it's very difficult. It's difficult for us - the coaching staff - to create a strategy."

There have been reports of a power struggle emerging after 1996 World Cup hero Asanka Gurusinha was appointed manager.

The result of the current series apart, Sri Lanka need to win at least two of the five games to gain a direct entry into the 2019 World Cup in England.

Published Date: Aug 21, 2017 | Updated Date: Aug 21, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 5957 119
2 Australia 5505 117
3 India 4717 115
4 England 5645 113
5 New Zealand 5123 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 1625 125
2 England 1962 123
3 Pakistan 2417 121
4 West Indies 2222 117
5 India 2183 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all