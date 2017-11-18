First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NZ in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 07, 2017
IND Vs NZ
India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
NZ in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 04, 2017
IND Vs NZ
New Zealand beat India by 40 runs
The Ashes | 23 Nov 2017
AUS vs ENG
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
SL in IND | 24 Nov 2017
IND vs SL
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Sri Lanka: Cheteshwar Pujara needs strong support from lower order to bail out hosts

Pujara has looked unflustered and he would be looking to provide further stability. However, he would expect strong support from the lower-order.

FirstCricket Staff, Nov, 17 2017

Just 32.5 overs have been possible on two days of this Test match but those 32.5 overs have witnessed a lot of action. A first ball wicket. Swing, seam, attrition, stolid defence, loose shots, a splendid spell. It's a pity that the rains have dominated the headlines.

File image of Cheteshwar Pujara. AP

File image of Cheteshwar Pujara. AP

Only 21 overs were possible on day two before rains played spoilsport again. Sri Lanka continued the momentum from day one as they removed Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin quicky. However, Cheteshwar Pujara, yet again, showed tremendous character to keep the Sri Lankan bowlers at bay. Forty-seven off 102 balls, with nine fours, epitomised Pujara's class. He's been pretty selective in his shot-making and that has set him apart. Time is running out in the Test now and Sri Lanka would look to come full throttle early morning on day three to wrap up India's innings quickly.

Pujara has looked unflustered and he would be looking to provide further stability. He's continued from where he's left off in the Ranji Trophy where he scored 204 and 182 in his last two matches. His county experience is proving to be a boon. However, he would expect decent support from the lower order. Wriddhiman Saha is at the crease with Pujara, he has revelled in pressure situations and if the rain stays away, the duo would be looking to survive the first session.

Saha had had a mediocre outing in the domestic arena and would look to get into the groove early in the series. The lower order consists of Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav. Jadeja had a good run with the bat in the Ranji Trophy, where he hit a double century, and a good performance here could further enhance his credibility as an all-rounder.

Bhuvneshwar can stick around too while Shami and Umesh have the ability to add crucial runs with their big hits. However, the need of the hour is patience. Shikhar Dhawan, Rahane and Ashwin got out to flashy shots. The rest need to learn from Pujara and apply themselves. The lower order has bailed India out of tough situations in the past too and the expectations will be high this time around too. Sri Lanka will definitely come hard and this will be a real test of India's collective batting effort. And, yes, most importantly, let's hope the rain stays away.

Published Date: Nov 18, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 17, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 13: Here's what the doctor has to say about pre and post-natal care — Part 1

More Stories

See all