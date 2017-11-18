First Cricket
NZ in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 07, 2017
IND Vs NZ
India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
NZ in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 04, 2017
IND Vs NZ
New Zealand beat India by 40 runs
The Ashes | 23 Nov 2017
AUS vs ENG
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
SL in IND | 24 Nov 2017
IND vs SL
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
India vs Sri Lanka: Cheteshwar Pujara confirms Mohammed Shami's injury isn't serious, will be back on Day 4

After bowling the fifth ball of the over, Shami appeared to have pulled a hamstring muscle on his right leg as he asked for his cap and left the field.

PTI, Nov, 18 2017

Kolkata: Injury-prone Indian pacer Mohammed Shami walked off the field at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata during day three of the first Test against Sri Lanka after failing to complete his 14th over, but top order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara insisted that the injury was not serious and the pacer would be back in action on Sunday.

File photo of Mohammed Shami. AFP

After bowling the fifth ball of the over, Shami appeared to have pulled a hamstring muscle on his right leg as he asked for his cap and left the field. The Indian skipper Virat Kohli completed the over, bowling a full toss.

"I don't think there's anything serious. I'm not sure exactly what has happened but it's just a minor injury and (he) should be back on the field tomorrow," Pujara said after day three's proceedings.

The day's play was called off because of bad light after fourth ball of the next over when Sri Lanka were 165/4 in reply to India's 172.

Published Date: Nov 18, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 18, 2017

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

