India vs Sri Lanka: Cheteshwar Pujara confirms Mohammed Shami's injury isn't serious, will be back on Day 4

Kolkata: Injury-prone Indian pacer Mohammed Shami walked off the field at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata during day three of the first Test against Sri Lanka after failing to complete his 14th over, but top order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara insisted that the injury was not serious and the pacer would be back in action on Sunday.

After bowling the fifth ball of the over, Shami appeared to have pulled a hamstring muscle on his right leg as he asked for his cap and left the field. The Indian skipper Virat Kohli completed the over, bowling a full toss.

"I don't think there's anything serious. I'm not sure exactly what has happened but it's just a minor injury and (he) should be back on the field tomorrow," Pujara said after day three's proceedings.

The day's play was called off because of bad light after fourth ball of the next over when Sri Lanka were 165/4 in reply to India's 172.