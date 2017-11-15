India vs Sri Lanka: Captain Virat Kohli says he is 'not a robot' and needs rest at times

Kolkata: Batting for long in a manner that often seemed unreal, India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday said he too needs rest from the international schedule since he is "not a robot".

Kohli has played seven Tests, 26 ODIs and 10 T20 internationals in 2017, the most by any player in the Indian team.

"Definitely I do need a rest, why don't I. When I think of the time my body should be rested I will ask for it, why not. I'm not a robot, you can slice my skin and check if I still bleed," Kohli told reporters on the eve of the first Test against Sri lanka.

The India skipper also played 10 matches at the Indian Premier League's 10th season, and had warned about burnout.

"This is one thing I don't think people explain properly. There's a lot of talk from outside in terms of workload whether a player should be rested or not."

For example, all cricketers play 40 games a year. Three guys who should get rest their workload are to be managed. Not everyone in the XI would have batted 45 overs or not everyone would have bowled 30 overs in a Test. But the guys who are doing that regularly are the ones who need to be assessed.

His supreme athleticism on the field has rubbed onto other players in the side and they vouched for it.

"I don't think people look at the times spent on the crease, the number of runs, the number of overs, the conditions etc. I don't think people will go into that analysis. Everyone play same number of games.

"For example Pujara will have maximum workload because he spends maximum time at the crease as his game is built that way. You can't compare that to a counter-attacking batsman because the workload would have been lesser."

"All these things have be taken into consideration purely because of the fact that we have built such a strong core team now of 20-25 players. You don't want important players breaking down at important times, that's where the balance needs to be maintained going forward."

He said it is humanely impossible to play all three formats and maintain the same intensity without taking a break.

Overkill of India Sri Lanka contest needs 'analysis'

Skipper Virat Kohli also left it to the fans to decide if there has been an overkill of India-Sri Lanka contest in recent years, something that had led to dwindling interests in the cricket crazy nation.

India played a away Test series against islanders in 2015 followed by a short limited overs series at home in 2016 and in the current year are playing them full series across formats on home and away basis.

Not to forget, India will again travel to Sri Lanka in 2018 to play the Independence Cup T20 tournament.

When Kohli was asked whether India vs Sri Lanka battle is losing its sheen, he gave a subtle reply.

"It definitely has to be taken into consideration because you don't want fans going away from the game from watching the game. We have to maintain a balance of how to engage fans and keep players fresh at the same time and keep cricket exciting and keep it competitive through out the year. That point will be discussed in future definitely," Kohli dropped enough hints as to what he felt on the issue during the pre-match conference.

The Indian captain feels that fans are one of the biggest stakeholders in the game and they need to be taken into confidence.

"This needs analysis. It has to be done over a period of time by asking the fans who watch the game. For someone watching the game, it is very different than someone involved playing in the game."

"For us, there's no room for saying that "I don't want to play this game, or you cannot say I don't feel like batting while standing on the crease. There is no room for that because you will get out and the team will lose. we are at our absolute top intensity all the time."

Kohli made it clear that as cricketers they can only play an opposition that faces them but fans do have a choice to watch what they want to.

"It will be better answered by the fans who watch the game if there's too much cricket being played or repetition of same series for us it's about playing cricket for the country and we will do what we are presented with every time a new series comes up."

The immediate assignment may be against Sri Lanka but Kohli has already set his sights on the "difficult" tour of South Africa, where he is looking forward to embracing the "uncomfortable".

"If you can embrace playing in difficult conditions that will be the difference. We want to be uncomfortable, we want to embrace being uncomfortable and that's the most important thing."

"We want to build our games in such a way that we want to look forward to playing anywhere in the world. We just want to play good cricket, that's about it. We don't want to wait for conditions to suit our games," the skipper said with an obvious reference to the South African tour in January.

Indian team has been on a roll for sometime now with most of the Test matches happening at home.

"Right now, we have gone through a good phase where a lot of cricket has been played at home. We certainly believe a lot in ourselves as a team."

However the captain rightly pointed out that a good team needs to win everywhere in the world to be considered as a top notch outfit. The South Africa series starts 5 January, with the first Test at Cape Town.

"We want to rather develop our games for difficult conditions. If you want to be the top side in the world for a longer period of time you have to win everywhere. If we had played all this cricket away as well we would have maintained the same intensity and have the same mindset," Kohli said.

While Sri Lanka are not the best international opponent at the moment but Kohli made it clear that there is no dearth of respect for the rivals.

"We feel every match we play is important. Every series is huge. It not like if we lose the series and you guys are going to say nothing to us."

"Winning is the most important thing. For that everyone is on the same page whether we play in India or abroad, regardless of the opposition. We want to maintain our consistency as a team and that has worked for us," he said.

The skipper dropped enough hints that the inform Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul will retain their opening slots.

"Three openers is a situation that has always been a thing. The balance has swung every now and then with one of them missing out. Now that Shikhar and KL (are) playing well it's very difficult to pick two out of three when all of them are so good, and they have done so well."