India vs Sri Lanka: Biscuits banned in hosts' dressing room due to fitness concerns, says manager Asanka Gurusinha
FirstCricket Staff,
Aug, 18 2017
Sri Lankan cricketers have been barred from eating biscuits in the dressing room, team manager Asanka Gurusinha revealed on Thursday.
Gurusinha was quick to dismiss rumours of Lankan players breaking crockery in protest of the biscuit ban. "Our physio and trainer are in charge of what food players eat while the game is going on. They have banned biscuits in the changing room," said the team manager according to a Mid-Day report.
Sri Lankan cricket is in the middle of one of its worst slumps yet. AP
"The other day there were biscuits in the changing room and I informed the catering staff to take them out as our trainer did not want the players to eat them. There was absolutely no argument with any player or support staff on this issue. In fact, the players were not even aware that biscuits were kept there," Gurusinha said.
The Sri Lankan government had previously issued an ultimatum to the team to either get fit in three months or lose their place in the side after fitness concerns emerged ahead of the series against Zimbabwe. After they lost the ODI series to the lower-ranked visitors, Angelo Mathews stepped down as captain of the team in all three formats, calling it "one of the lowest points" in his career.
Then, the Islanders bit the biscuit against India suffering a humiliating Test series defeat in their own backyard against the World No 1 Test team. Skipper Dinesh Chandimal admitted it was the "worst series ever."
But this bizarre ban sure takes the biscuit.
India are scheduled to play five ODIs from 20 August to 3 September. They also play a one-off T20I in Colombo on 6 September after the completion of the ODI series.
Published Date:
Aug 18, 2017
| Updated Date: Aug 18, 2017
