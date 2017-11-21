First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in IND | 1st Test Nov 16, 2017
IND Vs SL
India drew with Sri Lanka
NZ in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 07, 2017
IND Vs NZ
India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
The Ashes | 23 Nov 2017
AUS vs ENG
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
SL in IND | 24 Nov 2017
IND vs SL
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Sri Lanka: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan released from Test squad, Vijay Shankar earns call-up

Rookie Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar has been drafted in the Indian squad for the second Test with seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and opener Shikhar Dhawan being released from the squad.

PTI, Nov, 21 2017

New Delhi: Rookie Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar has been drafted in the Indian squad for the second Test with seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and opener Shikhar Dhawan being released from the squad.

India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar gestures to his teammates during the Kolkata Test against Sri Lanka. AP

India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar gestures to his teammates during the Kolkata Test against Sri Lanka. AP

While Bhuvneshwar will not be available for the next two Tests due to his marriage, Shikhar will be available for the third Test after tending to personal matter.

"The BCCI would like to inform that Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan have been released from India's Test team. The duo made a request to the selectors and the team management to release them owing to personal reasons," the statement said.

"Kumar will not take any further part in the ongoing Paytm Test series against Sri Lanka and the All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Vijay Shankar as his replacement. Dhawan is available for selection for the third Test," it further stated.

Shankar is not expected to play in the second Test as Murali Vijay is the reserve opener in the squad and Ishant Sharma is the third pacer.

However this is the maiden call-up for the Tamil Nadu One Day captain, who has scored 1671 runs and taken 27 wickets in 32 first-class matches. He has been playing for India A for some time and also is next in line after Hardik Pandya as the seam bowling all-rounder.

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, M Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-Captain), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Vijay Shankar.

Published Date: Nov 21, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 21, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 13: Here's what the doctor has to say about pre and post-natal care — Part 1

More Stories

See all