India vs Sri Lanka: Bhuvneshwar Kumar says host pacers' over-excitement on conducive Kolkata track reason for leaking runs

Kolkata: The visible discomfort of their own batsmen on a seaming track made them over-excited which is the reason for leaking way too many runs on the third day, feels India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India conceded a 122-run first innings lead with the likes of Umesh Yadav bowling too many loose deliveries.

"We were all excited to bowl on that wicket, having seen the way the Sri Lankan pacers performed. But the wicket changed totally. Yes, we could have stopped a few runs. The only thing we could have tried was that we could have been a bit more patient," Bhuvneshwar admitted the mistake made by the bowlers on the third afternoon.

Conceding that they were "off target" he said: "We could have stopped the lead under 60-70 runs. The high humidity made us tired and we bowled a few bad balls. We could have improved on that."

Asked whether adjustment from white to red ball cricket was a problem, he said: "Umesh and Shami are coming from playing Ranji Trophy. I don't think we had any problem as it's just about adjusting your line and length. I got my rhythm and will look to continue in coming matches."

Bhuvneshwar was the pick of India's bowlers with 4/88 but it was Mohammed Shami who recovered from a cramp on Saturday to return figures of 4/100.

"Shami was a bit unlucky yesterday and had a cramp. He bowled brilliantly, it was amazing to see him bowl like that," Bhuvneshwar said.

Having conceded 122-run lead, India rode on a 166-run opening stand by Shikhar Dhawan (94) and KL Rahul (73 batting) in the second essay and stretched their overall lead to 49 runs before the proceedings on day four had to be called off due to bad light at 39.3 overs.

"I would not say we are completely satisfied by the way we started and the wicket got better and now we are happier. It's evident from the way our batsmen are batting."

Questioned if there was chance of a sporting declaration, Bhuvneshwar said: "It depends on how the captain and coach plan tomorrow. I can't really say that thing now. It depends how we play the first hour, then see how things go."

On Dhawan's stellar knock after a first innings eight, he said: "It's unlucky the way he got out. It was a tough wicket to bat. He batted well in the second innings and put us in a good position."

The India pacer hailed Rangana Herath's 67 for making the difference and helping Sri Lanka take a 100-plus lead.

"He played really well. It was crucial knock. We should have restricted the lead to within 70 runs but he batted really well. He played all the shots he wanted, that's how you bat on this wicket," Bhuvneshwar said.