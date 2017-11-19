First Cricket
India vs Sri Lanka: BCCI advances start time of upcoming Dharamsala, Mohali ODIs due to cold weather

The dew factor and cold climatic conditions has forced the BCCI to advance the start of the first and second ODIs between India and Sri Lanka scheduled to be held in Dharamsala and Mohali next month.

PTI, Nov, 19 2017

New Delhi: The dew factor and cold climatic conditions has forced the BCCI to advance the start of the first and second ODIs between India and Sri Lanka scheduled to be held in Dharamsala and Mohali next month.

General view of the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, venue for the 1st India-Sri Lanka ODI. AFP

General view of the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, venue for the 1st India-Sri Lanka ODI. AFP

As per the revised timings issued by the BCCI on Sunday, both the matches will start at 11:30 AM IST instead of 13.30 PM.

"The BCCI in consultations with the two staging host associations Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) and Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) — has revised the start times of the first two matches of the upcoming Paytm ODI series against Sri Lanka to be held in Dharamsala (10 December) and Mohali (13 December) respectively," BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a statement.

"The first two ODIs will now start at 11:30 AM. The decision was made keeping in mind the recommendation of host associations regarding inclement weather conditions in North India in the month of December," it added.

The statement further said that the third ODI in Visakhapatnam will start as per the original schedule.

Published Date: Nov 19, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 19, 2017

