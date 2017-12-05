India vs Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal punched holes in Virat Kohli's 4-bowler ploy ahead of South Africa series

Amidst the Delhi smog, Virat Kohli's familiar run feast, Niroshan Dickwella's sarcastic laugh and Ravichandran Ashwin's routine magical spell, India's five-bowler strategy shot back to focus as the four bowlers deployed failed to get wickets as easily as they have come the whole summer.

India have resorted to a five-bowler theory in Tests so often that any deviation from that seems unimaginable at the moment. However, the ongoing series against Sri Lanka has been a tad different owing to the absence of Hardik Pandya.

At Kolkata, on a seaming paradise, India fielded an additional pace bowler in Bhuvneshwar Kumar and had a five-man attack but in the next two Tests, they stepped back to a four-bowler theory, possibly to give Rohit Sharma more game time before the all important South Africa tour or to test the prowess of the four-pronged attack in testing conditions.

India have been dominating the Lankans to such an extent that any amount of fiddling around wouldn't have altered the result of these lop-sided contests. Kohli accordingly has deviated from his five-man bowling attack theory in the last two Tests of this series.

While it barely made any difference at Nagpur, the Angelo Mathews-Dinesh Chandimal association on Day 3 in Delhi emphasised the value of a fifth bowler. One of the senior-most players in the Lankan batting line-up, tough-nut Mathews, had gone missing over the past two years with meagre returns in the longest format of the game.

An alluring aspect of the pair's batting on Day 3 was the assuredness in footwork and stroke selection. The no-demons-on-the-pitch factor played its role but Sri Lanka of today do not need demons to surrender meekly. Their batting has been a collaboration of reckless shot-making and impatient techniques.

None of that, however, cropped up as the Lankans played with much more certitude, putting Ashwin and Jadeja out of their comfort zone and giving the quicker bowlers a thorough work out.

The familiar dropped catches in the slip cordon did not help matters either as the tired bowlers were left fuming watching one catch after another go a-begging.

Jadeja bowled a total of 44 overs while Ashwin sent down 35. The seamers themselves bowled 20-plus overs, a rare instance in recent times in India, and a proper drill ahead of a hectic South African tour ensued.

So where did India's plans go awry?

In hindsight, India are just experimenting and a fifth bowler – most likely Pandya – would fit into India's scheme of things in South Africa. But do they really think that the fifth bowler is someone who would be required to just run in and bowl a few overs on a part-time basis?

If India are anticipating their fifth bowler's workload to be light, they could just be in for a major surprise. The pitches in South Africa have flattened out considerably and this has made batting much easier in the country.

The last time India toured the Rainbow Nation – in 2013 – Ashwin bowled 42 wicketless overs across both innings. They had just four mainstream bowlers in the game and a resolute 205-run stand between Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers nearly enabled South Africa to chase down a record target.

A worn out Zaheer Khan sent down 34 overs in the second innings while Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami bowled 29 and 28 overs respectively. Ashwin bowled 36 overs and India tried giving the four a break with part-time overs from MS Dhoni, Kohli and Murali Vijay.

If not for Ajinkya Rahane's moment of magic that ran out du Plessis, South Africa would have eased through a record run chase in Test cricket.

That Test further reiterates the five-bowler theory that India should stick to this time around. In March this year, against Australia in Ranchi, India played out a draw in which Ashwin and Jadeja together bowled relentlessly for 74 overs in the final innings. The pace bowlers - Umesh Yadav and Ishant on that occasion - sent down a total of 26 overs in Australia's second innings.

The match ended in a draw but there was widespread concern about the sheer amount of overs that the four frontline bowlers sent down. After all, a fifth bowler could not only have given the tired legs some rest but also coaxed the batsman into making a mistake.

After the match, Sunil Gavaskar had this to say on India missing their fifth bowler at Ranchi: "Today clearly India missed a fifth bowler. I am not saying a fifth bowler would have ripped through the opposition but he would have given just that little bit of break to our hard-working fast bowlers. Both Umesh (Yadav) and Ishant (Sharma) bowled their hearts out."

It is not only that kind of change up that India would seek from the fifth bowler. They would want him to be as important a part of the bowling attack as others.

In South Africa, Shami and Umesh virtually pick themselves in the playing XI and one of Bhuvneshwar and Ishant are also expected to be start. Ashwin or Jadeja would don the sole spinner's role while Pandya, in all likelihood, will be the fifth bowler.