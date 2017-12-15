First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in IND | 2nd ODI Dec 13, 2017
IND Vs SL
India beat Sri Lanka by 141 runs
AFG and IRE in UAE | 3rd ODI Dec 10, 2017
AFG Vs IRE
Ireland beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
SL in IND | 17 Dec 2017
IND vs SL
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
WI in NZ | 20 Dec 2017
NZ vs WI
Cobham Oval (New), Whangarei
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Sri Lanka: All-rounder Angelo Mathews declared fit to play third ODI at Visakhapatnam

Sri Lanka team manager Asanka Gurusinha said Angelo Matthews is fit and will be available for the series decider.

PTI, Dec, 15 2017

Visakhapatnam: In a big relief for Sri Lanka, team's star all-rounder Angelo Mathews has recovered from cramps and is available for selection for the series-deciding third ODI against India on Sunday.

File image of Angelo Mathews. AP

File image of Angelo Mathews. AP

Matthews, who suffered from cramps during his unbeaten century knock in the second ODI at Mohali on 13 December, bowled and batted as the Sri Lanka cricket team hit the ground running by taking part in a training session on Friday.

Mathews had a couple of batting stints and also bowled some overs in between.

Team manager Asanka Gurusinha said Mathews is fit and will be available for the series decider.

"Angelo Mathews is fit. He suffered from cramps at the end of the last game. However, he has recovered. He bowled as well as batted in the nets today. All our 15 members are fit and available for selection," Gurusinha said.

The Islanders had a training session that lasted a little over three hours. The batsmen and bowlers went through their usual drills under the watchful eyes of the coaching staff led by Nic Pothas.

Meanwhile, the Indian team called off their optional training session scheduled for later in the day.

The series is locked at 1-all after India bounced back strongly, riding on skipper Rohit Sharma's splendid double century to post a big win at Mohali.

Earlier, Sri Lanka had surprised the host in the first one-day international at Dharamsala on 10 December.

Published Date: Dec 15, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 15, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6546 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 17: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 1

More Stories

See all