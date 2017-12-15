India vs Sri Lanka: All-rounder Angelo Mathews declared fit to play third ODI at Visakhapatnam

- Sri Lanka in India, 3 ODI Series, 2017 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 141 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2017 AFG Vs IRE Ireland beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 ODI Series, 2017 IND Vs SL Sri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets
- West Indies in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2017 NZ Vs WI New Zealand beat West Indies by 240 runs
- ICC World Cricket League Championship, 2015/17 HK Vs PNG Hong Kong beat Papua New Guinea by 93 runs
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 ODI Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Dec 17th, 2017, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2017 NZ vs WI - Dec 20th, 2017, 03:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Dec 20th, 2017, 07:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Dec 22nd, 2017, 07:00 PM IST
- West Indies in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2017 NZ vs WI - Dec 23rd, 2017, 03:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4969
|124
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6546
|119
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|5432
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|2
|New Zealand
|1925
|120
|3
|West Indies
|2395
|120
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|India
|2965
|119
Visakhapatnam: In a big relief for Sri Lanka, team's star all-rounder Angelo Mathews has recovered from cramps and is available for selection for the series-deciding third ODI against India on Sunday.
File image of Angelo Mathews. AP
Matthews, who suffered from cramps during his unbeaten century knock in the second ODI at Mohali on 13 December, bowled and batted as the Sri Lanka cricket team hit the ground running by taking part in a training session on Friday.
Mathews had a couple of batting stints and also bowled some overs in between.
Team manager Asanka Gurusinha said Mathews is fit and will be available for the series decider.
"Angelo Mathews is fit. He suffered from cramps at the end of the last game. However, he has recovered. He bowled as well as batted in the nets today. All our 15 members are fit and available for selection," Gurusinha said.
The Islanders had a training session that lasted a little over three hours. The batsmen and bowlers went through their usual drills under the watchful eyes of the coaching staff led by Nic Pothas.
Meanwhile, the Indian team called off their optional training session scheduled for later in the day.
The series is locked at 1-all after India bounced back strongly, riding on skipper Rohit Sharma's splendid double century to post a big win at Mohali.
Earlier, Sri Lanka had surprised the host in the first one-day international at Dharamsala on 10 December.
Published Date:
Dec 15, 2017
| Updated Date: Dec 15, 2017
