India vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI: When and where to watch, coverage on TV and live streaming

FirstCricket Staff, Sep, 02 2017

Colombo: India will look to continue their spectacular run against Sri Lanka and complete back-to-back overseas whitewashes (after the 3-0 win in the Test series) when they take on the neighbouring nation at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium for the fifth and final ODI.

India had earlier whitewashed the Sri Lankans 5-0 in an ODI series at home in 2014-15.

Indian captain Virat Kohli and Sri Lanka's ODI captain Upul Tharanga. AFP

Indian captain Virat Kohli and Sri Lanka's ODI captain Upul Tharanga. AFP

The visitors rode on blistering centuries by skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma to thrash the Lankans by 168 runs in the fourth ODI and will once again bank on their batting prowess to decimate the hosts.

Sri Lanka, in a transition phase, will expect their young guns to give it back to the visitors in the final ODI. They will be boosted by the return of captain Upul Tharanga, but will that be enough to escape another defeat?

India lead the five-match series 4-0. Here's all you need to know about catching the live action of the fifth ODI:

When and where will the fifth ODI between India and Sri Lanka be played?

India will play Sri Lanka in the fifth ODI at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium on 3 September.

How do I watch the India vs Sri Lanka clash live?

The match will be broadcast live on television on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Ten 3.

When will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the match will start at 2:30 pm IST.

Where can I follow the match online?

The match will be streamed online on sonyliv.com.

With inputs from IANS.

Published Date: Sep 02, 2017 | Updated Date: Sep 02, 2017

