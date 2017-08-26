India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: When and where to watch, coverage on TV and live streaming
FirstCricket Staff,
Aug, 26 2017
After a low-scoring thriller in second ODI, where India barely managed to scrap through to a three wicket win over Sri Lanka, the focus will now be on whether captain Virat Kohli can inflict yet another defeat upon the hosts in the third ODI at Pallekele on Sunday, and thereby seal yet another series victory for the 'Men in Blue'.
In the second ODI, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's experience in pressure situations came handy as the former captain successfully anchored a tricky chase.
Dhoni and Bhuvaneshwar formed a 100 run partnership. Reuters
The wicketkeeper scored a patient unbeaten 45 off 68 balls, but more importantly mentored Bhuvneshwar Kumar (53 not out) as they added 100 runs in an unbeaten eighth-wicket stand to reach the revised victory target of 231 in 44.2 overs under Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.
India have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.
Here's all you need to know about catching the live action of the third ODI:
When and where will the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka be played?
India will play Sri Lanka in the third ODI in Pallekele on 27 August.
How do I watch the India vs Sri Lanka clash live?
The match will be broadcast live on television on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Ten 3.
When will live coverage of the match start?
The live broadcast of the match will start at 2:30 pm IST.
Where can I follow the match online?
The match will be streamed online on sonyliv.com.
With inputs from PTI
Published Date:
Aug 26, 2017
| Updated Date: Aug 26, 2017
