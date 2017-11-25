First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PNG and SCO in UAE | 1st ODI Nov 24, 2017
PNG Vs SCO
Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 6 wickets
SL in IND | 1st Test Nov 16, 2017
IND Vs SL
India drew with Sri Lanka
PNG and SCO in UAE | 25 Nov 2017
PNG vs SCO
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
WI in NZ | 01 Dec 2017
NZ vs WI
Basin Reserve, Wellington
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd test: Visitors must show positive intent on Day 2 to turn tables on hosts

Sri Lanka have their task cut out after being bowled out for 205, but if they begin Day 2 with the right frame of mind, they could run India very close in Nagpur.

FirstCricket Staff, Nov, 24 2017

The first day of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka certainly belonged to the hosts, who despite losing the toss, managed to bundle out the visitors for a paltry 205. However, if there is still a ray of hope for the Lankans in this match it came through the solitary Indian wicket that the islanders managed to scalp before stumps on Day 1.

While India remain in the ascendancy in this Test match, the wicket would have boosted the confidence of the Sri Lankans going into the dressing room, and they will get a chance to have a crack at the Indian batsmen early on Day 2, when the conditions best suit fast bowling.

Sri Lanka need to take early wickets against India in Nagpur on Day 2. AP

Sri Lanka need to take early wickets against India in Nagpur on Day 2. AP

The Lankans will feel they are well in this contest having scalped 18 Indian wickets in the opening Test in Kolkata. With enough assistance for both the pacers and spinners — as seen on Day 1 — Dinesh Chandimal and Co wouldn't feel intimidated despite managing a low score in their first innings.

Suranga Lakmal showed how capable he was with the new ball in Kolkata. His work thus would be cut out early on Day 2 when the Lankans would be counting on him to make some inroads.

India though will not be too bothered by the loss of that solitary wicket as they have two very steady batsmen in the shape of Cheteshwar Pujara and Murali Vijay at the crease. Virat Kohli couldn't have handpicked better players to be at the crease to tackle the morning session.

Sri Lanka will have to break this partnership and get Kohli to face the new ball in the morning. The Indian captain is at his most vulnerable during the initial stages of his innings and the visitors would do well to get him out to bat when there a bit of help for the fast bowlers.

If Pujara and Vijay steady the ship, and with batting expected to become easier on Day 2, India could set the platform for a huge first innings total.

So for Sri Lanka to stay competitive in this Test match, they will have to take the field with the same spirit and self-belief with which they graced the Eden Gardens.

While there is a gulf in skill between the two teams, Sri Lanka can't afford to be intimidated by the Indians. They will have to be aggressive in their intent and look to bowl India out before tea on Saturday.

Sri Lanka have their task cut out after being bowled out for 205, but if they begin Day 2 with the right frame of mind, they could run India very close in Nagpur, just like they did in Kolkata a few days ago.

Published Date: Nov 25, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 24, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 14: Here's what the doctor has to say about pre and post-natal care — Part 2

More Stories

See all