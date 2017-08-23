India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: When and where to watch, coverage on TV and live streaming

Pallekele: Fresh from a nine-wicket victory in the series opener, India will look to dominate a lacklusture Sri Lanka in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium at Pallekele on Thursday.

The visitors thrashed Sri Lanka in the first ODI thanks to left-arm spinner Axar Patel's 3/34 which restricted the hosts to 216 runs before Shikhar Dhawan (132 not out) and skipper Virat kohli (82 not out) carried India home with ease.

Sri Lanka will now bank on their opening batsman Niroshan Dickwella, who produced a half-century in the opening match of the five-match ODI series.

The hosts will also expect batsmen Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews to contribute in the middle-order. All three were off to good starts but failed to build match-winning knocks in the first ODI.

In the bowling department, the island nation will rely on experienced pacer Lasith Malinga, who played his 200th ODI in the last match, to produce early breakthroughs.

India will, however, just look to continue their form from the previous clash. In-form batsmen Dhawan and Kohli, along with middle-order specialist Mahendra Singh Dhoni and all-rounder Hardik Pandya, will look to dominate the hosts' bowling which has not been up to the mark.

In the bowling department, pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, along with spinners Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal, will look to trouble the Sri Lankan batting.

Here's all you need to know about catching the second ODI's action live:

When and where will the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka be played?

India will play Sri Lanka in the second ODI in Pallekele on 24 August.

How do I watch the India vs Sri Lanka clash live?

The match will be broadcast live on television on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Ten 3.

When will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the match will start at 2:30 IST.



Where can I follow the match online?

The match will be streamed online on www.sonyliv.com.

With inputs from IANS.