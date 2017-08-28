First Cricket
India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Virat Kohli says series win allows them to make changes and give other guys a go

PTI, Aug, 28 2017

Pallekele: The ODI series in the bag, India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday said the team can afford to make changes in the playing eleven for the remaining two games.

India played the same team for all three ODIs but now reserve players like Manish Pandey can get a game.

Indian captain Virat Kohli suggests changes in XI to try out and give the reserve players a go after bagging the series against Sri Lanka. AP

Virat Kohli suggests changes in playing XI and give the reserve players a go after bagging the ODI series against Sri Lanka. AP

"We have a squad of 15, we'll look to give some of the other guys a go. Having won the series already, we can afford to give those guys a go," said Kohli at the post-match presentation after India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in third ODI.

Chasing a modest target of 218, India felt the heat for the second game in a row after being 61 for four in the 16th over.

Kohli, however, insisted that chasing smaller targets are not a problem for his side.

"Small targets are always tricky. If it happens to you two or three times, I don't think it's an issue. Here the wicket was a bit more challenging.

"The last game we had a collapse. The other batsmen really applied themselves. We have to be a bit patient with the younger players," said Kohli.

He lavished praise on pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up his maiden five-wicket haul today.

"He's got 11 wickets in three games, he's bowled really well. Last game he missed out on a five-for, but he got it this time. He's doing a great job for us," Kohli added.

Sri Lankan captain Chamara Kapugedera said the total they put up was below-par.

"I thought it was a good wicket, so we wanted to put on a score which we could defend. Things didn't go to our plans. We discussed about not playing dot balls in the middle. 260-275 would have been a challenging score," said Kapugedera.

Published Date: Aug 28, 2017 | Updated Date: Aug 28, 2017

