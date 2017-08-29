First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in SL | 3rd ODI Aug 27, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
IND in SL | 2nd ODI Aug 24, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets (D/L method)
IND in SL | 31 Aug 2017
SL vs IND
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
IND in SL | 03 Sep 2017
SL vs IND
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Sanath Jayasuriya-led selection panel set to resign after hosts' poor showing

FirstCricket Staff, Aug, 29 2017

In the wake of Sri Lanka' abject surrender to rivals India in both Tests and the three ODIs that have been played so far, along with host's poor show in the series against Zimbabwe, the Sanath Jayasuriya-led selection panel have decided to tender their resignation.

File image of Sanath Jayasuriya. AP

File image of Sanath Jayasuriya. AP

According to a report on ESPNcricinfo, the present committee will be available if a need arises for making any changes to the squad as the selectors have already announced the squad for the remaining ODIs and the one-off T20.

"Sri Lanka Cricket chief selector Sanath Jayasuriya, as well as committee members Ranjith Madurasinghe, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Asanka Gurusinha and Eric Upashantha, have decided to resign," said Sri Lanka's sports ministry.

In a combined letter, with names of all five selectors sent to Sri Lanka's sports minister Dayasiri Jayasekara, it is mentioned that the present committee will be done with their tenure on 7 September.

"The selection panel felt they should step down, allowing the board to appoint a fresh set of selectors in view of the criticism and the crowd reaction on Sunday," said a source close to Jayasuriya.

The 1996 world champions have been on the downhill for a while now, something which has been evident for a past year or so. Other than their loss to Zimbabwe before India's arrival on the shores, the Islanders suffered a first round exit in Champions Trophy, an unexpected Test loss to Bangladesh along with a dismal tour of South Africa in late 2016.

The selection committee has been the centre of a lot of criticism recently, having failed to resurrect the Sri Lanka's cricketing fortunes since the vacuum left by the retirements of legends Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene. They have also been taken apart for not being consistent in their selections, trying out new players without the latter getting enough chances to prove themselves.

Jayasuriya has been at the helm of the selection committee for three of the last four years, having previously held the position in January 2013.

With inputs from AFP

Published Date: Aug 29, 2017 | Updated Date: Aug 29, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 5957 119
2 Australia 5505 117
3 India 4992 116
4 England 5645 113
5 New Zealand 5123 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 1625 125
2 England 1962 123
3 Pakistan 2417 121
4 West Indies 2222 117
5 India 2183 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all