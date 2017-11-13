India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Hardik Pandya says he asked to be rested as his 'body wasn't up to it'

- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ New Zealand beat India by 40 runs
- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ India beat New Zealand by 53 runs
- Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 PAK Vs SL Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs
- Bangladesh in South Africa, 2 T20 International Series, 2017 SA Vs BAN South Africa beat Bangladesh by 83 runs
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Nov 16th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- The Ashes, 2017/18 AUS vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2017, 05:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Nov 24th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- Papua New Guinea and Scotland in UAE, 2 ODI Series, 2017 PNG vs SCO - Nov 24th, 2017, 04:30 PM IST
- Papua New Guinea and Scotland in UAE, 2 ODI Series, 2017 PNG vs SCO - Nov 25th, 2017, 04:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6379
|120
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|5432
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|2
|New Zealand
|1925
|120
|3
|West Indies
|2395
|120
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|India
|2965
|119
New Delhi: Clearing the ambiguity regarding his absence from the Indian squad for the first two Tests against Sri Lanka, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Monday said he himself had requested the team management for rest since he was not feeling 100 percent fit.
Pandya was included in the squad before being rested. The BCCI media release did not have clarity whether it was a case of fatigue or injury.
Hardik Pandya had earlier this year made his Test debut against Sri Lanka at Galle. AP
"To be honest, I asked for it. My body wasn't up to it. I was getting niggles because of the amount of cricket that I have played. I want to play cricket, when I am totally up for it, when I can give my 100 percent," Pandya told CNN-News18.
"I am lucky that I have got this break. I will train in the gym during this break and improve my fitness. I am really excited for South Africa series. I would like to use this break to improve my fitness," added Pandya, who will be at the NCA to improve strength and conditioning.
Pandya is hopeful that he can make a difference for the team in South Africa with his all-round abilities.
"Yes, I am really excited. People are talking about it. It's a much-hyped series. I like challenges in life, they keep me going. Who knows I might be the difference there. I am sure we are going to play very well," he said.
Published Date:
Nov 13, 2017
| Updated Date: Nov 13, 2017
