First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NZ in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 07, 2017
IND Vs NZ
India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
NZ in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 04, 2017
IND Vs NZ
New Zealand beat India by 40 runs
SL in IND | 16 Nov 2017
IND vs SL
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
The Ashes | 23 Nov 2017
AUS vs ENG
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Hardik Pandya says he asked to be rested as his 'body wasn't up to it'

Pandya is hopeful that he can make a difference for the team in South Africa with his all-round abilities.

PTI, Nov, 13 2017

New Delhi: Clearing the ambiguity regarding his absence from the Indian squad for the first two Tests against Sri Lanka, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Monday said he himself had requested the team management for rest since he was not feeling 100 percent fit.

Pandya was included in the squad before being rested. The BCCI media release did not have clarity whether it was a case of fatigue or injury.

Hardik Pandya had earlier this year made his Test debut against Sri Lanka at Galle. AP

Hardik Pandya had earlier this year made his Test debut against Sri Lanka at Galle. AP

"To be honest, I asked for it. My body wasn't up to it. I was getting niggles because of the amount of cricket that I have played. I want to play cricket, when I am totally up for it, when I can give my 100 percent," Pandya told CNN-News18.

"I am lucky that I have got this break. I will train in the gym during this break and improve my fitness. I am really excited for South Africa series. I would like to use this break to improve my fitness," added Pandya, who will be at the NCA to improve strength and conditioning.

Pandya is hopeful that he can make a difference for the team in South Africa with his all-round abilities.

"Yes, I am really excited. People are talking about it. It's a much-hyped series. I like challenges in life, they keep me going. Who knows I might be the difference there. I am sure we are going to play very well," he said.

Published Date: Nov 13, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 13, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 13: Here's what the doctor has to say about pre and post-natal care — Part 1

More Stories

See all