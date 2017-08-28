India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Dinesh Chandimal ruled out of remainder of ODI series due to fractured thumb

- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
Pallekele: Sri Lanka batsman Dinesh Chandimal has been ruled out of the remaining two one-dayers against India after fracturing his thumb while batting at Pallekele, his country's cricket board said Monday.
Dinesh Chandimal grimaces in pain after he was hit by a delivery by Hardik Pandya. AP
Chandimal, who was playing his first match of the series Sunday, sustained the injury while negotiating a bouncer from fast bowler Hardik Pandya.
India won the day-night game, the third of five matches in the series, by six wickets to take an unassailable 3-0 lead.
"Test Captain Dinesh Chandimal will be out of action for the rest of series after sustaining a hairline fracture to his right thumb," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.
The batsman would consult a specialist in Colombo to help the board get an idea of the timeline of his recovery, SLC added.
The fourth one-dayer will be played in Colombo on Thursday with the fifth and final match slated for Sunday at the same venue.
The only Twenty20 between the sides is on 6 September.
Published Date:
Aug 28, 2017
| Updated Date: Aug 28, 2017
