IND in SL | 3rd ODI Aug 27, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
IND in SL | 2nd ODI Aug 24, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets (D/L method)
IND in SL | 31 Aug 2017
SL vs IND
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
IND in SL | 03 Sep 2017
SL vs IND
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Dinesh Chandimal ruled out of remainder of ODI series due to fractured thumb

AFP, Aug, 28 2017

Pallekele: Sri Lanka batsman Dinesh Chandimal has been ruled out of the remaining two one-dayers against India after fracturing his thumb while batting at Pallekele, his country's cricket board said Monday.

Dinesh Chandimal grimaces in pain after he was hit by a delivery by Hardik Pandya

Dinesh Chandimal grimaces in pain after he was hit by a delivery by Hardik Pandya. AP

Chandimal, who was playing his first match of the series Sunday, sustained the injury while negotiating a bouncer from fast bowler Hardik Pandya.

India won the day-night game, the third of five matches in the series, by six wickets to take an unassailable 3-0 lead.

"Test Captain Dinesh Chandimal will be out of action for the rest of series after sustaining a hairline fracture to his right thumb," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

The batsman would consult a specialist in Colombo to help the board get an idea of the timeline of his recovery, SLC added.

The fourth one-dayer will be played in Colombo on Thursday with the fifth and final match slated for Sunday at the same venue.

The only Twenty20 between the sides is on 6 September.

Published Date: Aug 28, 2017 | Updated Date: Aug 28, 2017

