India vs Sri Lanka 2017: 'Aggressive, driven, focussed and inspired', Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli 50th ton
Take a look at how Twitter reacted to Virat Kohli's 50th international century.
FirstCricket Staff,
Nov, 20 2017
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 IND Vs SL India drew with Sri Lanka
- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ New Zealand beat India by 40 runs
- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ India beat New Zealand by 53 runs
- Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 PAK Vs SL Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs
- The Ashes, 2017/18 AUS vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2017, 05:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Nov 24th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- Papua New Guinea and Scotland in UAE, 2 ODI Series, 2017 PNG vs SCO - Nov 24th, 2017, 04:30 PM IST
- Papua New Guinea and Scotland in UAE, 2 ODI Series, 2017 PNG vs SCO - Nov 25th, 2017, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2017 NZ vs WI - Dec 1st, 2017, 03:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6379
|120
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|5432
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|2
|New Zealand
|1925
|120
|3
|West Indies
|2395
|120
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|India
|2965
|119
Kolkata: His status as the finest batsman in the world once again underlined, India skipper Virat Kohli smashed his 50th international century, which steered his side to safety in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Kolkata on Monday.
This was Kohli's 18th Test hundred with a six over extra cover off fast bowler Suranga Lakmal and he let out a big roar, going down on his knees to celebrate the moment.
The 28-year-old sits at number eight behind Brian Lara (53), Mahela Jayawardene (54), Hashim Amla (54), Jacques Kallis (62), Kumar Sangakkara (63) Ricky Ponting (71) and the iconic Sachin Tendulkar (100), who is the only cricketer to get 100 international hundreds.
With 18 Test hundreds to his name, Kohli has now pipped Dilip Vengsarkar (17) but is still behind Mohammed Azharuddin (22), Virender Sehwag (23), Sunil Gavaskar (34), Rahul Dravid (36) and Tendulkar (51).
Here's how Twitter reacted to the Indian captain's record-breaking ton.
The 28-year-old sits at number eight behind Brian Lara (53), Mahela Jayawardene (54), Hashim Amla (54), Jacques Kallis (62), Kumar Sangakkara (63) Ricky Ponting (71) and the iconic Sachin Tendulkar (100), who is the only cricketer to get 100 international hundreds. Kohli's landmark ton drew praises from former cricket players as well as eminent personalities on Twitter.
With inputs from IANS.
Published Date:
Nov 20, 2017
| Updated Date: Nov 20, 2017
Also See
India vs Sri Lanka: Ajinkya Rahane says hosts are focused on maintaining No 1 spot in Tests
India vs Sri Lanka: Century machine Virat Kohli's tremendous success continues with 50th international ton
India vs Sri Lanka: Familiarity breeds contest for Virat Kohli’s men as hosts look to continue winning run