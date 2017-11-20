First Cricket
India vs Sri Lanka 2017: 'Aggressive, driven, focussed and inspired', Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli 50th ton

Take a look at how Twitter reacted to Virat Kohli's 50th international century.

FirstCricket Staff, Nov, 20 2017

Kolkata: His status as the finest batsman in the world once again underlined, India skipper Virat Kohli smashed his 50th international century, which steered his side to safety in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Kolkata on Monday.

This was Kohli's 18th Test hundred with a six over extra cover off fast bowler Suranga Lakmal and he let out a big roar, going down on his knees to celebrate the moment.

The 28-year-old sits at number eight behind Brian Lara (53), Mahela Jayawardene (54), Hashim Amla (54), Jacques Kallis (62), Kumar Sangakkara (63) Ricky Ponting (71) and the iconic Sachin Tendulkar (100), who is the only cricketer to get 100 international hundreds.

With 18 Test hundreds to his name, Kohli has now pipped Dilip Vengsarkar (17) but is still behind Mohammed Azharuddin (22), Virender Sehwag (23), Sunil Gavaskar (34), Rahul Dravid (36) and Tendulkar (51).

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Indian captain's record-breaking ton.

Kohli's landmark ton drew praises from former cricket players as well as eminent personalities on Twitter.

 

With inputs from IANS.

Published Date: Nov 20, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 20, 2017

