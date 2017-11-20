India vs Sri Lanka 2017: 'Aggressive, driven, focussed and inspired', Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli 50th ton

Kolkata: His status as the finest batsman in the world once again underlined, India skipper Virat Kohli smashed his 50th international century, which steered his side to safety in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Kolkata on Monday.

This was Kohli's 18th Test hundred with a six over extra cover off fast bowler Suranga Lakmal and he let out a big roar, going down on his knees to celebrate the moment.

The 28-year-old sits at number eight behind Brian Lara (53), Mahela Jayawardene (54), Hashim Amla (54), Jacques Kallis (62), Kumar Sangakkara (63) Ricky Ponting (71) and the iconic Sachin Tendulkar (100), who is the only cricketer to get 100 international hundreds.

With 18 Test hundreds to his name, Kohli has now pipped Dilip Vengsarkar (17) but is still behind Mohammed Azharuddin (22), Virender Sehwag (23), Sunil Gavaskar (34), Rahul Dravid (36) and Tendulkar (51).

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Indian captain's record-breaking ton.

Reaction to the six for the hundred...how did you do that, Kohli. Simply WOW. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/xIi9pgdwgh — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 20, 2017

The 28-year-old sits at number eight behind Brian Lara (53), Mahela Jayawardene (54), Hashim Amla (54), Jacques Kallis (62), Kumar Sangakkara (63) Ricky Ponting (71) and the iconic Sachin Tendulkar (100), who is the only cricketer to get 100 international hundreds. Kohli's landmark ton drew praises from former cricket players as well as eminent personalities on Twitter.

Wow This will rank as one of his best 100s at home. Well played @imVkohli knock of quality. @cricketaakash @vikrantgupta73 @rajneesh_chopra — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) November 20, 2017

In the context of how match transpired, terrific century from @imVkohli. India were in a pickle after poor first session today — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 20, 2017

Top drawer century from @imVkohli. Held the side together when there was danger and just so easily changed style and attacked. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 20, 2017

Just how good is @imVkohli ! The millennial master reaches a ton with a six over mid off. Makes it look so very easy! #ViratMaster #DemocracysXI — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) November 20, 2017

#ViratKohli is not just a great cricketer. He represents the new face of India's youth. Supremely confident, aggressive, driven, focussed, inspired. Risk taker. With an unparalleled belief in himself. In his Nation. In his team. Nothing can stop him. — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) November 20, 2017

👉50th International Century, Joint Fastest With Hashim Amla (348 Innings)

👉18th Test Century

👉3rd Against Sri Lanka

👉1st At Eden Gardens

👉11th Test Century As Captain, Joint Highest With Sunil Gavaskar Virat Kohli Is A Legend. 🙏🇮🇳#INDvSL #INDvsSL #ViratKohli #Kohli pic.twitter.com/vSk00XH9it — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) November 20, 2017

With inputs from IANS.