India vs South Africa: 'Where are the experts now' asks coach Ravi Shastri after Virat Kohli and Co's turnaround

Following India's consolation win against South Africa in the Wanderers Test, as well as a six-wicket victory in the first ODI in Durban, Ravi Shastri took potshots at Team India's detractors.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb,02 2018

The Indian team seems to be getting back in form with a couple of important wins after wading through choppy waters initially in their ongoing tour of South Africa.

Having lost the first two Tests to surrender the Freedom Trophy to the Faf du Plessis-led Proteas, the Indian team came under plenty of fire for failing to change the team's image of being poor travellers, especially after the kind of run that they enjoyed on rank turners back home.

Virat Kohli and crew however, pulled things back in the third Test in Johannesburg, preserving their unbeaten record at the Wanderers with a 63-run win. Things continued to look bright for the visitors as they got off to a winning start in the One-Day International (ODI) series, with the wrist-spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal as well as the captain himself setting up a six-wicket victory for the Indians to snap their win-less run at Durban's Kingsmead.

File image of Ravi Shastri. Reuters

Head coach Ravi Shastri would be all the more pleased with his team's progress after the defeats in the Cape Town and Centurion Tests. The former India captain was among those who was widely criticised for the team's selection policies, with the term 'chopping and changing' almost acquiring a bad taste to it.

On Friday though, following his team's win at Durban, he found himself in a position to question his critics, according to a report in The Times of India .

When asked about his thoughts on the team's 'chopping and changing' policy, he said: "Where are the experts now? What chopping and changing?

"Sometime during the Centurion Test, Ajinkya was getting back into his rhythm. He was knocking well in the nets and Rohit was struggling, so we decided to do whatever looked better at that point in time and Ajinkya was in the eleven."

Rahane was overlooked for the first two Tests in favour of Rohit Sharma, who failed to get going in either match, while Bhuvneshwar made way for Ishant Sharma at Centurion. Both Rahane and Bhuvneshwar played vital roles in the Wanderers win, with the former putting up a fighting 48 on a treacherous pitch that was deemed dangerous.

Rahane then carried his form over to the first ODI, scoring a fluent 79, forging a match-winning 189-run stand with Kohli (112).

Bhuvneshwar, on the other hand, was awarded the 'Man of the Match' for his all-round effort in the Johannesburg Test.

Published Date: Feb 02, 2018 | Updated Date: Feb 02, 2018

