U-19 WC | Match 24 Jan 20, 2018
NZ Vs SA
New Zealand Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 71 runs
U-19 WC | Match 23 Jan 20, 2018
ENG Vs CAN
England Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 282 runs
PAK in NZ Jan 22, 2018
NZ vs PAK
Westpac Stadium, Wellington
Tri-Series in UAE Jan 23, 2018
UAE vs SCO
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
India vs South Africa: Visitors hint at recalling vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane for third Test

PTI, Jan,21 2018

Johannesburg: India on Sunday hinted at a recall for Ajinkya Rahane in the third  Test against South Africa, days after his omission from the first two matches of the series raised eyebrows.

One of the most successful Indian batsmen overseas in recent years, vice-captain Rahane was not picked for the Tests at Cape Town and Centurion, with the Indian team management instead preferring to go with limited overs specialist Rohit Sharma on "current form".

File image of Ajinkya Rahane. Reuters

Sharma's failure to live upto the expectations and the Indian batting's inability to stand upto the South African pace attack in the preceding matches attracted widespread criticism, leading to a fiery press conference in the aftermath of the series loss in Centurion.

Even in the face of back-to-back humiliating defeats, the Indian team management, led by skipper Virat Kohli, remained defiant on team selection.

However, if Sunday's practice session at the Wanderers was any indication, there is a possibility of Rahane being drafted back into the playing XI for the inconsequential third Test starting on Wednesday.

Interestingly enough, at the nets, Rahane padded up and lined up along with Kohli and Hardik Pandya in what could be the suggestive middle-order in the upcoming Test.

Even after the routine batting and fielding sessions ended, Kohli and Rahane went back into the nets for an extended session. They were the last ones to walk out of a nearly four-hour-long training session.

While Pandya opened up with some big hits as per his natural style of play, both Kohli and Rahane looked solid against pacers.

When they batted, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami even bowled with new Kookaburra balls.

India had lost the first Test in Cape Town by 72 runs, and then were beaten in the second match at Centurion by 135 runs to surrender an unassailable lead.

Published Date: Jan 21, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 21, 2018

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 New Zealand 6650 117
4 England 6483 116
5 Australia 6077 113
6 Pakistan 4875 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2262 126
2 Pakistan 2843 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

