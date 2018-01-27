Another day in Johannesburg, another display of skill and character. However, on Day 3 of the third Test between India and South Africa, it was the visiting team that excelled on those two fronts as they seized control of the match.

With the Wanderers pitch fast deteriorating from two-paced to dangerous in a matter of a couple of days, the Indians were up for a massive challenge against the South African attack, with the primary objective being putting up a score in excess of 200, which both sides failed to achieve in their first innings.

After losing two quick wickets early in the day, captain Virat Kohli find support from opener Murali Vijay as the two forged a vital fourth-wicket stand that took the Indians close to the 100-run mark at lunch, with the latter getting castled at the stroke of the interval.

Kohli's fight was continued by both Ajinkya Rahane and Bhuvneshwar Kumar thereafter — both of whom suffered the brunt of puzzling team selection earlier in the series — as they put up a fighting sixth-wicket stand that was in excess of 50 runs, with both batsmen unleashing an array of strokes as they took on the fearsome five-pronged Proteas attack head-on. Along with a vital and entertaining cameo from Mohammed Shami, the middle and lower-order helped add nearly a 100 runs for the last four wickets, setting a daunting target of 241.

South Africa were shaky in their response, with Dean Elgar in particular looking uncomfortable throughout his stay at the crease in the final session of the day. Play ultimately was called off after he was struck on the helmet grille off a short ball from Jasprit Bumrah, with the umpires calling off play thereafter.

The fate of the match hung in balance, with the umpires having a word both with match referee Andy Pycroft as well as the two captains after calling the players off the field. But the officials finally decided to continue with the math on Day 4

Having dismissed Aiden Markram in just the second over of the innings, Kohli and company have made early inroads into the South African batting order. All that they need to do on the fourth day — should the match officials give the green light — is for them to sustain pressure on Elgar, Amla and the rest of the South African batting order. The pitch has enough demons in it to do the rest for the Indians.