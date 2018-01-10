First Cricket
India vs South Africa: Virender Sehwag says Indian team's chances of making comeback is around 30 percent

Former opener Virender Sehwag reckons that India now only have around "30 percent chance" of making a comeback in the three-Test series against South Africa.

PTI, Jan,10 2018

New Delhi: Former opener Virender Sehwag reckons that India now only have around "30 percent chance" of making a comeback in the three-Test series against South Africa after losing the opening encounter by 72 runs.

File image of Virender Sehwag. PTI

"As of now, it looks like only 30 percent chance is there of making a comeback. It is going to be very tough from now on. Also the Indian team management should look whether conditions at the Centurion warrant a place for Ravichandran Ashwin," Sehwag told India TV on Wednesday.

Sehwag is of the opinion that India should go in with six specialist batsmen and four bowlers.

"India can go in with an extra batsman in Ajinkya Rahane. They should also try to go in with four specialist bowlers. If India want to win, Virat and Rohit will need to play a big role," the dashing opener of yesteryears said.

Sehwag, who hit a hundred on debut in Bloemfontein back in 2001, advised the team to leave as many deliveries outside the off-stump as possible.

"Don't fiddle with deliveries outside the off-stump will be my advise to the batsmen.

Play as straight as possible. Your 'go to' shots should be straight drive and flick. Get prepared to be hurt by some short stuff. Rather than trying to fend off short balls, get prepared to take blows on your body," was Sehwag's advise.

"The tennis ball bounce in South Africa means that it will be very difficult for any batsman to get bowled. So one needs to stay positive and try to score runs at the rate of at least three runs per over," he concluded.

Published Date: Jan 10, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 10, 2018

