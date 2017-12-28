First Cricket
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli says 3-week break for wedding did not affect his preparations for testing tour

Kohli will face a tough tour in South Africa where India play three Tests starting 5 January. The Tests will be followed by six ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals.

PTI, Dec, 28 2017

Mumbai: Getting married was "much more important" than a cricket series for Virat Kohli as he asserted that the three-week break won't affect his preparations for the upcoming South Africa tour.

The India captain opted out of the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka to get married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy.

File image of India's captain Virat Kohli. AP

Kohli, who scored 2818 international runs and 11 hundreds in 2017, headed for South Africa for a tough tour where India play three Tests starting 5 January.

The Tests will be followed by six ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals.

Asked how difficult will it be for him to return to cricket after the marriage celebrations, Kohli replied: "Not difficult at all, I was away for something (marriage) which is much more important. That is a period that will always remain special for both of us.

"Switching back to cricket is not difficult at all because it is in my blood, like it is for every other team member, so getting back to professional front is not difficult at all," he added.

Following their wedding in Italy on 11 December, Kohli and Anuskha had hosted receptions in New Delhi and Mumbai, where several Bollywood celebrities and sporting icons were spotted.

Just prior to the break, Kohli was in red-hot form smashing 610 runs in the three-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Even though he was busy with his wedding celebrations, Kohli said he continued to prepare for the gruelling South Africa tour side-by-side during the break.

"I haven't done anything in the past three weeks. I have been training to get back to play in South Africa. Somewhere in your head you are always thinking about you have something important coming up, so subconsciously you are looking forward to it (South Africa tour). So, mentally I am very well prepared," he said.

Published Date: Dec 28, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 28, 2017

