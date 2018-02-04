First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
U-19 WC | Final Feb 03, 2018
AUS Vs IND
India Under-19 beat Australia Under-19 by 8 wickets
U-19 WC | 3rd Place Play-off Feb 01, 2018
AFG Vs PAK
Match Abandoned
ZIM and AFG in UAE Feb 05, 2018
AFG vs ZIM
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
ZIM and AFG in UAE Feb 06, 2018
AFG vs ZIM
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli praises Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, says they can get ball to turn on any wicket

We knew the wickets would be hard and dry and knew our wrist spinners can get it to turn anywhere. They just didn't give South Africa any chance," said Kohli

PTI, Feb,04 2018

Centurion: Wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have so far proved to be unplayable against South Africa in the ongoing ODI series and India captain Virat Kohli is confident that they can extract turn from any surface.

The Centurion pitch offered ample assistance to Chahal and Yadav as India dismissed South Africa for 118, their lowest total at home. Chahal ended up with a career-best five for 22. The visitors eventually cantered to a nine-wicket win in the second ODI to go 2-0 up in the six-match series.

"The pitch was harder than Durban and the spinners used it. We knew we won't get grass on the pitch because when it's seaming, it can be anyone's game. We knew the wickets would be hard and dry and knew our wrist spinners can get it to turn anywhere. They just didn't give South Africa any chance," said Kohli as the post-match presentation.

Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav in a huddle during the 2nd ODI match against South Africa. AFP

Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav in a huddle during the 2nd ODI match against South Africa. Image Courtesy: Twitter @BCCI

The Indian captain had no hesitation in opting to chase.

"If we set up to chase down totals, we know exactly what we want to do. Rohit and Shikhar's intent at the top is crucial. They started off well in the last game too.

"We back guys to play positive cricket. It's (2-0) a wonderful position to be in. We know their middle-order was inexperienced, and we wanted to to cash in on that."

Stand-in captain Aiden Markram said batsmen let his team down.

"Not the best performance today. It's a day about which we have to be really honest with ourselves. There were too many soft dismissals starting from myself.

"It was always going to be difficult to defend (118) but look, the day is over. We can't afford slip-ups now. It might bring out the best in us," he said.

Published Date: Feb 04, 2018 | Updated Date: Feb 04, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7021 121
2 South Africa 6526 119
3 England 6871 116
4 New Zealand 6550 115
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 India 3385 121
3 New Zealand 2643 120
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 Australia 1838 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all