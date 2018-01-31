After a gruelling Test series that did not quite end the way the Indians would have imagined, it's time for Virat Kohli and Co to shift their attention to the limited-overs leg of the ongoing tour and aim for a fresh start.

The Indian contingent received a wake-up call from the South Africans in the first two Tests following a dominant run back home, and in challenging overseas conditions, were outdone both in terms of planning as well as execution, eventually going on to surrender the series.

Winning the third and final Test at the Wanderers, especially on a pitch that started misbehaving as early as the second day and was later rated "poor" by the ICC, would come as a much-needed morale booster for the Indian camp and they will certainly hope to carry that momentum as they take off the whites to don the blue jerseys in the six-match ODI series that starts on Thursday.

There were a lot of questions raised over India's selections in the Test series — particularly the exclusion of Ajinkya Rahane (first two Tests) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (second Test), both of whom showed their class in the Johannesburg Test. Rohit Sharma was at the centre of the Rahane exclusion debate, with the Mumbai batsman failing to create an impact in the four chances that he got in the series.

However, there will be little debate over Rohit's place in the ODI squad as the first-choice opener, as will be the case with that of Shikhar Dhawan, with India likely to go with their favourite limited-overs opening combo, seeking better starts in a new assignment.

The return of MS Dhoni to his first major bilateral series outside India in a long time will be interesting to watch. There have been questions arising from his form with the bat as well as his ability to finish, every now and then, though he has largely managed to quieten them with an occasional innings of note, as well as his surreal wicketkeeping abilities and game acumen.

While it remains to be seen how Dhoni fares against the South African seam attack on the fast wickets, Kohli surely will have less trouble taking reviews with him around. And given the amount of on-field banter that TV viewers got to hear in the Test series, especially from the slip cordon, one can well imagine what it will be like with Dhoni behind the stumps.

Shreyas Iyer was particularly impressive in the one-dayers against Sri Lanka, and despite the vast difference in conditions, might be a favourite to get more than one game in this series, though he will have to be re-slotted in the middle-order due to the fact that he had occupied Kohli's No 3 position against Sri Lanka, when the Indian captain was away on a well-earned break. This could possibly lead to bit of a selection headache, given that the likes of Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya are also in the fray for the middle-order. This will likely mean an extended exclusion from the shorter formats for Rahane.

While the bowling is expected to be pacer-dominanted for the most part in the series, the possibility of going without a specialist spinner looks dim, especially on surfaces such as Durban and Centurion (if the curator prepares another 'subcontinent' pitch that is). Which means it will have to be a toss up between Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, with a spin-bowling all-rounder in Jadhav for assistance, should the Indians stick to picking just one specialist spinner.

For the Proteas, the news of talismanic batsman AB de Villiers getting ruled out of the first three matches of the ODI series would have come as a massive blow, especially after his counter-attacking knocks from the first two Tests. De Villiers' ability to take the game away from the opposition in a matter of minutes would have been crucial in their strategy to grab the early lead in the series. This means that the remaining members of the top and middle-order have to step up in the role.

Focus will be on struggling wicket-keeper-batsman Quinton de Kock, who endured a horror run in the Test series, with talks of replacing him with players like Rudi Second and Heinrich Klaasen already underway. De Kock will look to make amends in the ongoing series, lest the axe falls on him before the Australians arrive at their shores.

Chris Morris, an asset of an all-rounder for the Proteas, was on a paternity leave in the recent weeks, and is likely to feature in the one-dayers, as will new-found pace sensation Lungi Ngidi in an attack that will be spearheaded by Morne Morkel. Imran Tahir is likely to be the pick for the specialist spinner.

For the Indians, avenging the Test series loss won't be the only motive in the one-dayers, as the No 1 spot in the ICC rankings is also up for grabs provided they win the series by a 4-2 scoreline or better. Kohli, who has had a lot of tough press conferences to deal with in recent weeks, will hope to keep the pumped up celebrations going come Thursday.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khayelihle Zondo.

Fixtures:

1st ODI: 1 February, Durban, 4.30 pm IST.

2nd ODI: 4 February, Centurion, 1.30 pm IST

3rd ODI: 7 February, Cape Town, 4.30 pm IST

4th ODI: 10 February, Johannesburg, 4.30 pm IST

5th ODI: 13 February, Port Elizabeth, 4.30 pm IST

6th ODI: 16 February, Centurion, 4.30 pm IST