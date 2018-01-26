Once again, India's pace bowlers came out good against the Proteas and handed a slight advantage to the visiting team. New to the Test setup, Jasprit Bumrah showed his calibre by grabbing his first five-wicket haul while Bhuvneshwar Kumar impressed by taking three wickets as South Africa ended up being bowled out for 194, gaining a lead of mere seven runs.

The Wanderers pitch offered seam movement and bounce, and Indian bowlers made sure they exploited the conditions. Whenever there was a hint of a partnership building, Indian bowlers ensured they broke it.

Only valuable contribution for South Africa came from Hashim Amla, who played a good knock of 61 before getting out to Bumrah. AB de Villiers was dismissed cheaply thanks to a ripper from Bhuvneshwar. The Indian bowled a string of deliveries outside the off-stump to De Villiers and then came up with a deadly in-swinger that castled the stumps. It was a dream of a ball for any pacer.

Skipper Faf du Plessis also didn't last long as he misread the line of a ball from Bumrah and in the process, got bowled. Veron Philander's resistance lasted for sometime but he was gone after making 35. Though South Africa managed to take the lead, it was not damaging for India.

In a surprise move, India sent Parthiv Patel to open the innings with Murali Vijay and he was looking good before Philander sent the left-hander back after he scored 16 runs. KL Rahul came after Patel's dismissal and steadied the Indian innings with Vijay and the scoreboard read 49/1 at the end of day's play.

Retrospectively, it does appear that the day belonged to Virat Kohli and Co but the game is far from being done. South Africa's pace battery have all the abilities to turn this game around. Therefore, India should look to play out maximum number of overs on Day Three and build a lead close to 200 to have a chance in this Test.

Vijay and Rahul will start the new day for India and they should look to play out at least 15 overs. If they manage to do it, the pressure then will be on the Proteas.

Kohli will come next and considering he has some runs under his belt, another good knock would be expected out of him. India will definitely find it tough against South Africa with the pitch still looking good for bowlers.

Any lead close to 200 runs will put India in the driver's seat.

Despite losing the first two Tests, India seem to be in a position to get something out of this Test series but for that, they have to bat responsibly and take ten more South African wickets.

Looks like it will be another cracking day of Test cricket.