First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and IRE in UAE | 3rd ODI Dec 10, 2017
AFG Vs IRE
Ireland beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
SL in IND | 1st ODI Dec 10, 2017
IND Vs SL
Sri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets
SL in IND | 13 Dec 2017
IND vs SL
Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali
The Ashes | 14 Dec 2017
AUS vs ENG
W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli and co cancel only tour game ahead of Test series, opt for training sessions instead

India's two-day tour game ahead of their three-match Test series in South Africa has been cancelled, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Monday.

PTI, Dec, 11 2017

New Delhi: India's two-day tour game ahead of their three-match Test series in South Africa has been cancelled, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Monday.

File image of the Indian Test team. AP

File image of the Indian Test team. AP

The Indians have instead, as per CSA, opted for training sessions on those days.

"Please be advised that the two-day warm-up match for India at Eurolux Boland Park will no longer be taking place. India have opted for training sessions on those days," the CSA said in a release.

No official reason has been given for the cancellation of the warm-up game but the change in schedule would mean that India will head into the Test series -- starting 5 January next year in Cape Town -- without a practice match.

Meanwhile, in a first, young pacers Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, Navdeep Saini and Basil Thampi will be travelling with the Indian team to South Africa as net bowlers, a top BCCI official told PTI.

The idea is to help the visiting batsmen prepare well for the South African fast bowlers.

The timings for the day-night ODI matches have been changed too. All the games have been advanced by half an hour.

Published Date: Dec 11, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 11, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6412 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 17: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 1

More Stories

See all