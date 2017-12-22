India vs South Africa: Upcoming 3-match Test rubber to be called 'Freedom Series'

Mumbai: The upcoming three-Test series between India and hosts South Africa has been named as "Freedom Series."

"This tour was originally labelled the Friendship Series it was South Africa's way of reciprocating India's efforts in ending the country's sporting isolation in 1991.

"India had been among the principal opponents of apartheid. The Freedom Series was felt by both nations to be a be more fitting name in recognition of South Africa's and India's shared history of winning freedom through non-violence, not to mention their shared love of cricket!" said a media release issued by Cricket South Africa.

A specially designed Freedom Series Trophy Podium will also commemorate the landmark series and will be unveiled in a special ceremony ahead of the first Test, commencing in Cape Town on 5 January, 2018.

The last two Tests are scheduled to be played at Centurion (from 13 January) and Johannesburg