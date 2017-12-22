India vs South Africa: Upcoming 3-match Test rubber to be called 'Freedom Series'

- West Indies in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2017 NZ Vs WI New Zealand beat West Indies by 204 runs
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 88 runs
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 93 runs
- West Indies in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2017 NZ Vs WI New Zealand beat West Indies by 5 wickets
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 ODI Series, 2017 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Dec 24th, 2017, 07:00 PM IST
- West Indies in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2017 NZ vs WI - Dec 26th, 2017, 03:30 AM IST
- The Ashes, 2017/18 AUS vs ENG - Dec 26th, 2017, 05:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, Only Test, 2017 SA vs ZIM - Dec 26th, 2017, 05:00 PM IST
- West Indies in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2017/18 NZ vs WI - Dec 29th, 2017, 07:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4969
|124
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6680
|119
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|5559
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|2
|New Zealand
|1925
|120
|3
|India
|3246
|120
|4
|West Indies
|2395
|120
|5
|England
|2029
|119
Mumbai: The upcoming three-Test series between India and hosts South Africa has been named as "Freedom Series."
India will look to win their first-ever series in South Africa. AP
"This tour was originally labelled the Friendship Series it was South Africa's way of reciprocating India's efforts in ending the country's sporting isolation in 1991.
"India had been among the principal opponents of apartheid. The Freedom Series was felt by both nations to be a be more fitting name in recognition of South Africa's and India's shared history of winning freedom through non-violence, not to mention their shared love of cricket!" said a media release issued by Cricket South Africa.
A specially designed Freedom Series Trophy Podium will also commemorate the landmark series and will be unveiled in a special ceremony ahead of the first Test, commencing in Cape Town on 5 January, 2018.
The last two Tests are scheduled to be played at Centurion (from 13 January) and Johannesburg
Published Date:
Dec 22, 2017
| Updated Date: Dec 22, 2017
Also See
Team India plays great cricket in its backyard; it's time to show just how good it is abroad
India vs South Africa: Gautam Gambhir says 'No.1 side should be able to win in every condition'
India vs South Africa: Graeme Smith says Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara will be key against a potent Protea attack