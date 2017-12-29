First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in NZ | 1st T20I Dec 29, 2017
NZ Vs WI
New Zealand beat West Indies by 47 runs
ZIM in SA | One-off Test Dec 26, 2017
SA Vs ZIM
South Africa beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 120 runs
WI in NZ | 01 Jan 2018
NZ vs WI
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
WI in NZ | 03 Jan 2018
NZ vs WI
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs South Africa: Tour against Proteas would be Virat Kohli's real test, says Bishen Singh Bedi

"Kohli will now be competition with the best of world in South Africa. The tour of South Africa will be a test for Kohli," Bedi added.

PTI, Dec, 29 2017

New Delhi: Spin legend Bishen Singh Bedi believes Indian skipper Virat Kohli is yet to face real competition and the upcoming tough tour of South Africa will test his batting as well as captaincy skills.

While Bedi praised PV Sindhu for her continued success against top players at the world level, he dared Kohli would be "struggling" to achieve what the Olympic medallist shuttler has attained over the years.

Virat Kohli topped the batting charts in the Test series, collecting 610 runs at an average of 152.50 along the way. AP

File image of Virat Kohli. AP

Bedi said Kohli will now face his real competition in the upcoming tour of South Africa.

"Sindhu has achieved a lot over the years and I dare Virat Kohli would be struggling," the former India cricket captain said.

"She has been competing with the best of the world, but Kohli will now be in competition with the best of world in South Africa. The tour of South Africa will be a test for Kohli," Bedi added.

Bedi's comments came in an event where the Sportstar magazine has been re-launched in a new, refreshed look.

The magazine was launched by sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore along with Bedi, hockey great Zafar Iqbal, national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand and PV Sindhu.

A host of other sporting dignitaries from various fields were also in attendance.

On the occasion, Malini Parthasarathy, co-Chairperson of The Hindu Group Publishing, said, "Sports journalism is uniquely placed in the sense that it plays out on a terrain that is less combative or confrontational than political or social journalism. There are fewer villains in sports journalism and more heroes.

Published Date: Dec 29, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 29, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5812 112
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 2095 123
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2465 117
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 18: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 2

More Stories

See all