First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
U-19 WC | Plate Championship Final Jan 28, 2018
SL Vs WI
Sri Lanka Under-19 beat West Indies Under-19 by 3 wickets
U-19 WC | 5th Place Play-off 2nd Semi Final Jan 28, 2018
ENG Vs BAN
Bangladesh Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 5 wickets
SL in BAN Jan 31, 2018
BAN vs SL
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
IND in SA Feb 01, 2018
SA vs IND
Kingsmead, Durban
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs South Africa: Suresh Raina rewarded for domestic exploits, named in visitors' squad for T20Is

Suresh Raina was on Sunday rewarded for his recent domestic performance with a recall to the Indian Twenty20 squad for the three-match series against South Africa starting 18 February.

PTI, Jan,28 2018

New Delhi: Suresh Raina was on Sunday rewarded for his recent domestic performance with a recall to the Indian Twenty20 squad for the three-match series against South Africa starting 18 February.

Raina has also overcome fitness issues to make the 16-man squad led by Virat Kohli.

The southpaw had played his last international, a T20 against England, in February 2017 before being sidelined with fitness issues.

Suresh Raina also passed the mandatory 'Yo Yo' Test, which contributed to his India recall. Reuters

Suresh Raina also passed the mandatory 'Yo Yo' Test, which contributed to his India recall. Reuters

Passing the mandatory 'Yo Yo' test also paved the way for his return.

He was also in top-form in the recently-concluded Super League of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, smashing an unbeaten hundred and a couple of half centuries for Uttar Pradesh.

Familiar faces like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan were back in the side after being rested for the last T20 series against Sri Lanka.

Rohit Sharma had captained the side in three-match series with Kohli being rested.

The crux of the ODI and T20I squad for the limited-overs leg in South Africa remains the same.

The return of senior players means the likes of Deepak Hooda, Mohammad Siraj, Washington Sundar and Basil Thampi miss out.

All four were part of the home series against Sri Lanka.

Pacer Jaydev Unadkat has been retained after bagging the 'Man of the Series' award against Sri Lanka while left-arm spinner Axar Patel made a comeback in the shortest format.

Mumbai pacer Shardul Thakur has also been picked after earning a spot in the ODI squad for the six-match series starting 1 February.

The three-match T20 series in South Africa begins on 18 February in Johannesburg, followed by matches in Centurion (21 February) and Cape Town (24 February).

India's squad for T20I series: Virat Kohli (c) Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur.

Published Date: Jan 28, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 28, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6708 116
4 New Zealand 6550 115
5 Australia 6310 113
6 Pakistan 4875 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2508 125
2 Pakistan 3097 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all