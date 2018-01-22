First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
U-19 WC | Plate Championship QF 2 Jan 22, 2018
ZIM Vs NAM
Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Namibia Under-19 by 7 wickets
U-19 WC | Plate Championship QF 1 Jan 22, 2018
CAN Vs PNG
Canada Under-19 beat Papua New Guinea Under-19 by 80 runs
Tri-Series in UAE Jan 23, 2018
UAE vs SCO
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
BAN Tri-Nation Series Jan 23, 2018
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs South Africa: Shreyas Iyer says visitors will look to bounce back strongly in ODI series

Battered and bruised after their Test series defeat, India will bounce back strongly in the ODI series in South Africa, top-order batsman Shreyas Iyer said.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan,22 2018

Battered and bruised after their Test series defeat, India will bounce back strongly in the ODI series in South Africa, top-order batsman Shreyas Iyer said on Monday.

Indian batsmen surrendered meekly to lose the first two Tests in the ongoing series and will play the third Test from January 24, before locking horns in a six-match ODI series beginning 1 February. "We will also look to come back strongly. We have not won the Test series so will look to bounce back strongly," Iyer said.

File picture of Shreyas Iyer. AP

File picture of Shreyas Iyer. AP

The return of former skipper MS Dhoni will also bolster the side. "MS is coming back. He has led the Indian team previously. He's a great finisher, looking forward to the ODI series. We would look to win the ODI series. That would be my target."

Having recovered from a hamstring injury, Iyer will join the team for the ODI series as he showed signs of full fitness with a sterling 79 not out to lead Mumbai to 198/4 before going down to Punjab by three wickets in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 fixture.

"Prior to South Africa tour, getting a knock like this is important. It will give me a lot of confidence. I will see to it if I can carry the same form in South Africa," he said.

Iyer has done his homework for the seaming and bouncy conditions in South Africa. "Since I was injured after the Sri Lanka tour, I was watching the matches and they have bouncy and seaming pitches.

"My preparation would be to play the ball on merit and to be on backfoot more rather than playing on front foot. "In India the ball does not climb so much as compared to South African wickets. To stay as much positive as possible and progress in my innings.

"After going there I will set a goal for myself and see to it that I achieve that goal," he concluded.

Published Date: Jan 22, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 22, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 New Zealand 6650 117
4 England 6483 116
5 Australia 6077 113
6 Pakistan 4875 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2262 126
2 Pakistan 2843 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all