First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in NZ | 1st T20I Dec 29, 2017
NZ Vs WI
New Zealand beat West Indies by 47 runs
ZIM in SA | One-off Test Dec 26, 2017
SA Vs ZIM
South Africa beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 120 runs
WI in NZ | 01 Jan 2018
NZ vs WI
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
WI in NZ | 03 Jan 2018
NZ vs WI
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan slams airline's unprofessional conduct while stopping his family at Dubai airport

Dhawan said that his family was asked to show birth certificates and some other documents as identification proofs, which they weren't carrying.

PTI, Dec, 29 2017

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan on Friday slammed Emirates for unprofessional conduct after his wife and kids were stopped at Dubai airport from boarding a connecting flight to Cape Town, a claim denied by the airline.

File photo of Shikhar Dhawan. AP

File photo of Shikhar Dhawan. AP

Dhawan vented his ire on social media after reaching South Africa without his family.

His wife and son were stopped at Dubai airport, from where the Indian team took the connecting flight to Cape Town, where the first Test will be played from 5 January.

Dhawan said that his family was asked to show birth certificates and some other documents as identification proofs, which they weren't carrying.

 

Dhawan summed up his ordeal in Twitter through a couple of tweets

However, a spokesperson from the airline said they were just following the rules.

"We note that the family was not able to continue their journey together as planned. We regret any inconvenience caused," the spokersperson said in a statement.

"However, since 1 June 2015, according to South African regulations, anyone travelling to the country with a minor under 18 needs to prove parenthood or guardianship while adults travelling alone with their children need to show that they have the consent of their non-travelling partner.

"Like all airlines, we must comply with the laws of every country in which we operate and this is a shared responsibility with passengers, who are required to hold valid travel documents for all countries on their itinerary," the spokesperson added.

India, including newly-married skipper Virat Kohli, checked into their hotel in Cape Town last night.

India will play three Tests, six one-dayers and three T20Is during the 56-day-long tour.

Published Date: Dec 29, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 29, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5812 112
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 2095 123
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2465 117
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 18: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 2

More Stories

See all