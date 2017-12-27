First Cricket
India vs South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan doubtful for Cape Town Test due to ankle injury

Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan appears to be a doubtful starter for the first Test against South Africa, starting 5 January, due to an ankle injury.

PTI, Dec, 27 2017

Mumbai: Senior opener  appears to be a doubtful starter for the first Test against South Africa, starting 5 January, due to an ankle injury.

File photo of Shikhar Dhawan. AP

Before Indian team's departure, Dhawan was seen entering the team hotel limping with his left-ankle heavily strapped.

He was accompanied by physio Patrick Farhart and has undergone for an MRI scan.

"Shikhar Dhawan's ankle is being assessed. The physio is yet to give any report to the national selectors. As of now, he is travelling with the team. However, it can't be ascertained whether he will be available for the first Test match or not," a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

If Dhawan is rendered unfit for the first Test, then in- form KL Rahul is expected to open the batting with the dependable Murali Vijay.

As per the selection pattern of the Indian teams whenever there has been an injury concern, the fourth opener currently would be Tamil Nadu's Abhinav Mukund, who had scored 82 in his last Test appearance in Sri Lanka.

