India vs South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan declared fit for Newlands Test, Ravindra Jadeja down with 'viral illness'

Shikhar Dhawan has been declared fully fit while Ravindra Jadeja is down with viral "illness" ahead of the first Test against South Africa beginning on Friday

PTI, Jan, 04 2018

Cape Town: Shikhar Dhawan has been declared fully fit while Ravindra Jadeja is down with viral "illness" ahead of the first Test against South Africa beginning on Friday.

Shikhar Dhawan in action on Day 3. AFP

Dhawan, who had suffered an ankle injury before flying out to South Africa, is set to open alongside Murali Vijay in the series opener at Newlands.

"India opener Shikhar Dhawan is fit and is available for selection for the first Test. Dhawan had suffered a minor ankle injury before the team's departure to South Africa," the BCCI said in a statement.

Vijay, speaking to reporters after the practice session, said Dhawan is ready for the first Test.

"I am not sure about the playing eleven, but Shikhar has declared himself fit. So it is good for us going into this Test match. Hopefully, it is a good headache for the captain and the management," said Vijay.

Jadeja, however, is racing against time to be fully fit for the game and has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

"India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been suffering from viral illness for the past two days. The BCCI Medical Team has been monitoring him and is also in touch with the local medical team in Cape Town," said the BCCI.

"The BCCI Medical Team in consultation with the local medical team has decided that Jadeja will be taken to a hospital for treatment and expects him to fully recover in the next 48 hrs. A decision on his availability for selection for the opening Test against South Africa will be taken on the morning of the match (Friday)," it added.

If India go ahead with the expected three pacers and a spinner combination, Ravichandran Ashwin is likely to get the nod ahead of Jadeja.

Published Date: Jan 04, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 04, 2018

