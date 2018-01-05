First Cricket
WI in NZ | 3rd T20I Jan 03, 2018
NZ Vs WI
New Zealand beat West Indies by 119 runs
WI in NZ | 2nd T20I Jan 01, 2018
NZ Vs WI
Match Abandoned
IND in SA Jan 05, 2018
SA vs IND
Newlands, Cape Town
PAK in NZ Jan 06, 2018
NZ vs PAK
Basin Reserve, Wellington
India vs South Africa: Sanjay Bangar says opposition or conditions don't matter for the 'very confident' visitors

PTI, Jan,05 2018

Cape Town: Assistant coach Sanjay Bangar on Thursday said neither opposition nor conditions would really matter for a supremely-confident Indian team, eyeing its first series win in South Africa.

The entire Indian contingent skipped the optional practice with only support staff and selector MSK Prasad arriving to take a final look at the pitch.

Bangar said, "We are very, very confident about our preparation because we got four-five days here before the first Test. And out of those days we made sure we got plenty out of it. All the boys are in a positive state of mind.

File image of India's batting coach Sanjay Bangar. AFP

"It is a Test match and it is no different from any other Test match that we play wherein the opposition skills are taken into account. We really focus on our own inward processes, how our mental approach is and how our mindset is in terms of batting rhythm where we stand.

"So the opposition doesn't really matter nor do the conditions. What we are feeling as a batting group is what matters more and we work towards achieving that sort of level that we desire to," he added.

Asked about the team composition given an expected green-top wicket for the first Test, he said, "Whenever the wicket suits, if it's a bowling-friendly track then obviously we might go with four bowlers and if conditions are perceived to be batting-friendly we might opt for five bowlers.

"Well, more or less that has been the pattern for the last 24 months or so wherein the team management has made the choices about the team composition.

"As of now the conditions we found, we expect the ball to seam around a bit on day one. On days two and three, they are going to be very good batting conditions. We will take into consideration the extent of moisture tomorrow on the surface and we will take it from there," he added.

Bangar lent support to seasoned pacer Ishant Sharma for the third-pacer role and said the discipline displayed by the Indian pacers in the home season would held them in good stead in the first Test.

"We have got Ishant Sharma who is having his third tour of South Africa and all the bowlers have been rotated really well keeping into account the work loads that they are going to encounter here," he said.

"You see the consistency that they have displayed in the home season where they bowled on pretty flat conditions and made sure that they gave the support that was required for the spinners on home soil.

"They have built a great sense of discipline in their bowling and I am pretty sure that discipline will help us in maintaining the pressure on opposition batsmen."

However, Bangar was not sure whether Rohit Sharma or Ajinkya Rahane, or both, would get the nod for the first Test starting on Friday, given their different runs of form in the build-up to the series.

"Again, it all depends on the team composition. All of them are batting really well. Rohit, on the back of his performances across formats, is in with a chance of playing," he said.

"It boils down to the team balance and composition and we will take a call on the morning of the match who will get a nod," he added.

While Shikhar Dhawan has been confirmed fit, Ravindra Jadeja is more or less ruled out.

"Shikhar had a minor ankle niggle. He has been cleared and declared fit, and is available for selection. Jadeja is still under observation and yet to recover. His condition is still being monitored," Bangar said.

Published Date: Jan 05, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 05, 2018



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5812 112
6 Pakistan 4560 99
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 2095 123
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2465 117
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

