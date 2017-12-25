India vs South Africa: Rookie to ring-leader, life will come full circle for Mohammed Shami in Rainbow Nation

One of the two cricketers who commanded people’s attention in Sachin Tendulkar's farewell series, the other being Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami burst on the scene in 2013, providing spectators the rare sight of an Indian fast bowler sending stumps flying.

It, most certainly, was a sign of things to come. Now an integral part of India’s pace battery, Shami consistently clocks over 140 kmph, and with some help from the pitch, can scythe through a batting line-up.

Since his maiden Test appearance, Shami has been India’s most successful fast bowler, claiming 95 wickets from 27 matches. Among all bowlers who have turned up for India since Shami’s debut, the Bengal pacer has taken most wickets after Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

In his short career, Shami has already toured Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, England, West Indies and Sri Lanka. In fact, a trip to the Rainbow Nation was his maiden overseas assignment back in 2013, where his series-haul of six wickets from two Tests was the joint-highest among Indian bowlers. He had topped the overall bowling charts in the preceding One-Day International (ODI) series.

As India began their long overseas season, Shami quickly established himself as one of team’s premier fast bowlers. He was India’s second-highest wicket-taker in New Zealand (10 wickets from two Tests), and their most successful bowler in Australia (15 wickets from three Tests, second only to Nathan Lyon’s tally of 23 scalps from four Tests). His only blip came in England, where he could manage just five wickets from three Tests.

Much would be expected of him on his second trip to South Africa, where extra pace and bounce are likely to aid his hit-the-deck style of bowling. Having been there once, he would know the right lengths to hit, and India will be hoping for him to find his rhythm early.

One of the biggest improvements in his bowling over the years has been the reduction in boundary balls. Earlier, while striving for pace, he would often over-pitch, or his lines would go awry. However, improved fitness has ensured his pace is constantly over 140 kmph, letting him focus on overall discipline.

Shami is a rarity in Indian cricket; one of those bowlers who can move the ball without compromising on speed. His slightly open-chested action helps him generate natural outswing, while the ability to spear in lethal yorkers does come in handy when the ball gets old. A fine exponent of reverse-swing, he is capable of conjuring hostile spells out of nowhere.

He doesn’t have a towering presence, but can make the ball skid. The deceptive strength of his shoulders makes him quite slippery, transforming his bouncer into a mean, dangerous weapon. His short balls are quite accurate, and inevitably attack batsmen’s ear, forcing them to go for the hook.

Though slightly injury-prone, the hard yards he has put in during India’s lengthy home season of 2016-17 has helped his match-fitness a great deal. Indian team management fully realises his value, and they have managed his workload quite well, shielding him from the demands of limited-overs cricket. Shami last played a 50-over One-Day International (ODI) about three months back, while his last Twenty20 International (T20I) came in July.

When India and Sri Lanka were busy playing yet another limited-overs series, Shami returned to the rigours of Ranji Trophy. He bowled 39 overs in the semi-final against Delhi — the most by any bowler from either side — and picked six wickets. Though Bengal lost the match, Shami’s fitness and sharpness stood out. In all probability, he will be part of the starting XI in the series-opener in Cape Town, and India will hope for their star speedster to rise to the occasion.