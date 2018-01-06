First Cricket
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara need to go De Villiers-Du Plessis way to help hosts recover

India will again look up to Cheteshwar Pujara for providing stability. Rohit Sharma, who had been in brilliant form in white ball cricket of late, is looking to cement his place in the starting eleven and this is his chance to vindicate Kohli's trust in him.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan,06 2018

In a riveting day of Test cricket, South Africa bounced back to reduce India to 28/3 after being bowled out for 286 on Day One of the first Test in Cape Town. India opted for a brave move and went in with three pacers, one all-rounder and one spinner which meant that they went in with five specialist batsmen, a rare move. Kohli is known for pulling off gallant moves. South Africa opted to bat after winning the toss, a surprising decision considering the pitch looked green and they had gone in with a four-man pace attack. Kohli said he would have anyway opted to bowl. His decision would have vindicated as Bhuvneshwar Kumar started off with a bang with three wickets in first five overs. The South African top order was demolished courtesy some brilliant swing bowling. The pacers kept nagging away but under pressure. Just as the pacers were building pressure, AB de Villiers launched a counter-attack, smashing four boundaries in an over off Bhuvneshwar.

File image of India's Cheteshwar Pujara. AP

It was intriguing. It was fascinating. India then let it slip a little as De Villiers and Faf du Plessis steadied the ship with a 113-run stand. Just when it looked that it was drifting away slightly from India, Jasprit Bumrah struck on debut to remove the dangerous De Villiers, and just when it looked that Du Plessis was getting into the flow, Hardik Pandya sent him back.

While South Africa never gained sustained momentum, it was the little partnerships that kept India frustrating throughout the day. Quinton De Kock and Vernon Philander added 60 for the sixth wicket, Philander and Keshav Maharaj shared 19 runs for the seventh, Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada stitched 37-run stand for the eighth while Dale Steyn and Rabada garnered 22. In between, Dhawan dropped a simple catch of Maharaj, when he hadn't even opened his account, at third slip, and that hurt them.

India had to see off a tricky period of 11 overs but for some unfathomable reasons, they went for audacious shots. Vijay was caught driving uppishly while Dhawan went for a pull off Steyn, only top edging it back to the bowler. Kohli fiddled with one outside off and was caught behind off the first delivery of Morkel spell.

India will again look up to Cheteshwar Pujara for providing stability. Rohit Sharma, who had been in brilliant form in white ball cricket of late, is looking to cement his place in the starting eleven and this is his chance to vindicate Kohli's trust in him. The duo can compliment each other with calm and aggression and they would look to tread the De Villiers-Du Plessis path in order to pull India out of inertia. With India playing just five specialist batsmen, they need a big partnership from this duo. South Africa will come hard, and it's not just Rohit and Pujara, the lower-order contribution will also play a crucial role if India are to eye a lead. Another fascinating day's play awaits us.

Published Date: Jan 06, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 05, 2018

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5812 112
6 Pakistan 4560 99
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2262 126
2 Pakistan 2843 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

